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FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Groups and Host Cities

FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Guide to Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Groups and Host Cities Fox One Peacock Stream

FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Groups and Host Cities

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway, bringing together 48 national teams for the largest tournament in football history. Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the competition features more matches, more teams, and more opportunities for fans to witness global soccer’s biggest stars compete for the sport’s most prestigious trophy.

With 104 matches scheduled over 39 days, supporters worldwide are preparing for a month-long football spectacle that promises drama, surprises, and unforgettable moments.

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026

Fans in the United States have multiple viewing options throughout the tournament.

English-language coverage is available on Fox and FS1, while Spanish-language broadcasts are being carried by Telemundo and Universo.

For viewers who prefer streaming, matches can be watched live through Fox ONE for English coverage and Peacock for Spanish-language broadcasts.

The wide availability ensures supporters can follow every stage of the tournament, from the opening group matches through the final.

Match Times and Tournament Format

World Cup matches are scheduled throughout the day due to the tournament’s multiple host countries and time zones.

Kickoff times generally range between 12 p.m. ET and midnight ET, allowing fans around the world to tune in at different hours.

The expanded 48-team format introduces 12 groups, with four teams in each group. The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-place finishers, will advance to the Round of 32.

The knockout stage begins on June 28 and continues until the final match, where a new world champion will be crowned.

Host Cities Across Three Nations

The 2026 World Cup is being played in 16 stadiums spread across North America.

United States Host Cities

  • Inglewood, California – SoFi Stadium
  • Santa Clara, California – Levi’s Stadium
  • East Rutherford, New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
  • Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium
  • Houston – NRG Stadium
  • Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium
  • Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
  • Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Seattle – Lumen Field
  • Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Kansas City, Missouri – Arrowhead Stadium

Canada Host Cities

  • Toronto – BMO Field
  • Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico Host Cities

  • Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
  • Zapopan, Jalisco – Estadio Akron
  • Guadalupe – Estadio BBVA

Groups to Watch

Several groups have already attracted significant attention due to the quality of teams involved.

Group D features the United States alongside Australia, Paraguay, and Turkey, while Group C includes powerhouse Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti.

Other notable contenders include France in Group I, Argentina in Group J, England in Group L, and Spain in Group H.

Traditional football giants such as Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Croatia are also expected to challenge for the title.

 

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Opening Week Highlights

The tournament opens with Mexico facing South Africa in Group A before several marquee clashes follow during the opening days.

Some of the most anticipated early fixtures include:

  • United States vs. Paraguay
  • Brazil vs. Morocco
  • Germany vs. Curaçao
  • Netherlands vs. Japan
  • Belgium vs. Egypt
  • France vs. Senegal
  • Argentina vs. Algeria

These matches will provide an early indication of which nations are prepared to make a deep run in the competition.

World Cup Visa Controversy: Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026

A Historic Tournament Awaits

The FIFA World Cup 2026 marks a new era for international football. With more teams, expanded global representation, and matches across three countries, the tournament promises to be one of the biggest sporting events ever staged.

As the action unfolds, fans can expect thrilling matches, emerging stars, and the pursuit of football immortality on the sport’s grandest stage.

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Guide to Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Groups and Host Cities Fox One Peacock Stream
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Guide to Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Groups and Host Cities Fox One Peacock Stream

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