Earthraga Partners with Wahter to Distribute 7000 Water Bottles in New Delhi

Earthraga, the pioneering new-age skincare brand, is proud to announce its collaboration with Wahter, India’s innovative advertising and packaged drinking water brand, in the esteemed #WinAWeekWithWahter campaign. This partnership is a testament to Earthraga’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, aiming to quench the thirst of New Delhi’s citizens during the scorching heat wave.









Quenching Thirst and Raising Awareness

As part of this collaboration, Wahter will distribute 7000 bottles of water at India Gate, each prominently featuring Earthraga’s branding. This initiative not only amplifies Earthraga’s brand presence but also underscores its dedication to promoting sustainability and accessibility. By providing clean, affordable water during a critical time, Earthraga and Wahter are addressing an immediate community need while championing ethical consumerism.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Values

Earthraga is renowned for its cruelty-free and vegan skincare products, consistently leading the charge in ethical consumerism. This partnership with Wahter represents a fusion of innovative marketing strategies and a shared mission to inspire positive change. “We are thrilled to partner with Wahter in this meaningful campaign,” remarked Ganesh Kamath, Founder & CEO of Earthraga. “This collaboration not only enhances our brand presence but also aligns perfectly with our core values of sustainability and accessibility. By advocating for access to clean water, we aim to foster a deeper connection with our consumers and inspire them towards a greener future.”

Wahter’s Commitment to Accessibility

Wahter is dedicated to making clean packaged drinking water accessible to all, offering it at an affordable price of just Re. 1 per 250 ml bottle and Rs. 2 per 500 ml bottle. This commitment to affordability and accessibility aligns seamlessly with Earthraga’s mission to promote ethical and sustainable practices.

Amitt Nenwani, Co-founder of Wahter, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Congratulations to Earthraga for being a standout brand in the #WinAWeekWithWahter campaign. Together, we are poised to make a significant impact by hydrating the community and enhancing Earthraga’s outreach. Our goal with this campaign is to partner with more like-minded brands who are looking for an innovative advertising medium to reach their right target audience with a positive impact.”

Setting a Precedent for Sustainable Marketing

Through this initiative, Earthraga and Wahter are not only addressing the immediate need for hydration during the heatwave but are also setting a precedent for sustainable practices in marketing and community engagement. The campaign is a shining example of how brands can leverage their influence and resources to drive social change and environmental responsibility.

Earthraga’s Ethical Commitment

Earthraga has always been at the forefront of promoting ethical consumerism. The brand’s range of skincare products is designed with a focus on sustainability, using cruelty-free and vegan ingredients. This collaboration with Wahter further cements Earthraga’s commitment to these values, demonstrating that business success and social responsibility can go hand in hand.

Community Engagement and Positive Impact

The #WinAWeekWithWahter campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that businesses can have on their communities. By distributing 7000 water bottles at a landmark location like India Gate, Earthraga and Wahter are ensuring that thousands of individuals have access to clean, refreshing water during a particularly challenging time. This act of generosity not only provides immediate relief but also raises awareness about the importance of sustainability and ethical consumerism.

Looking Ahead

As Earthraga and Wahter continue to forge their partnership, they set a high standard for other brands to follow. Their combined efforts in the #WinAWeekWithWahter campaign illustrate the potential for innovative collaborations that prioritize both business growth and social good. This initiative is just the beginning of what promises to be a long and fruitful partnership dedicated to making a positive impact on society and the environment.