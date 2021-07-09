Ezetap, a digital payments leader, has launched ‘My VyAppar’ in partnership with leading banks to provide a very rich and user-friendly experience for retail merchants. My VyAppar was designed with the merchant usability in mind, not only easing the payment acceptance experience but also providing them with a rich set of services that enhance their engagement with customers and banks.









Byas Nambisan, CEO of Ezetap, said that as more merchants look to go digital, an app that helps them to do so while easing the learning curve will go a long way in accelerating the digital adoption. “We took a deep look at the pain points faced by the merchants in using payment apps and at the interaction challenges between the merchants and the banks. We have built in features that address these pain points with training and support also being built into the app itself.”

Nambisan said My VyAppar has been curated specially for the retail segment in India, giving a host of user-friendly features and upgrades. It will be available in Hindi at launch, with more languages in the pipeline. Features such as My Rewards, where merchants can win and redeem rewards on the completion of transaction targets set by banks; My Promos, an in-app tab that enables banks to push out advertisements to merchants directly; My Khaata, a digital khaata for merchants that helps maintain credit transaction details of their customers – are among the latest additions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought in an unprecedented need for businesses to go digital. Digital payments have been a big boon for small businesses, helping them access the customer more easily, saving time and improving operational efficiency. However, communication, training and accessibility have been a teething challenge especially in tier II and tier III cities. My VyAppar addresses this challenge by enabling an experience that is easy to learn and connecting the merchant more seamlessly with the bank.

Currently, Ezetap hosts around three lakh merchants on their platform. The company expects this base to grow by about 70% over the course of the year with My VyAppar being a critical element to aid that growth. At Ezetap, veterans from payments, hardware, cloud and SaaS industries have joined hands for the sole purpose of ushering in a new era of frictionless digital payment ecosystem in India. The company has deployed over 300,000 smart service points on its platform with customers ranging from brick-and-mortar retailers, e-commerce players, leading enterprises and financial inclusion organizations. Ezetap processes over USD 5 billion annually and has been ranked thrice in-a-row by CNBC in their Global Top 50 Distributor List.