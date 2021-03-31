Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Govt approves Rs 10,900 cr PLI scheme for food processing sector

image courtesy physicsworld

Business

Govt approves Rs 10,900 cr PLI scheme for food processing sector

Press Trust of India
Published on

The government on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the food processing sector, entailing an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the scheme which will help create 2.5 lakh jobs, boost exports and ensure availability of a wider range of value-added products for consumers.



“The PLI for the food processing sector with Rs 10,900 crore incentive has been approved. The decision is a fitting tribute to our farmers,” Food Minister Piyush Goyal said while briefing the media about the cabinet decisions. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government in the Budget had announced PLI scheme for 12-13 sectors. PLI has been announced for six sectors already.

Also read: NCML ties up with ASCI to provide skill training in the agriculture sector

“Today, PLI for the food processing industries has been approved,” he said. This will boost production of value-added food products, attract foreign investment, create job opportunities besides benefiting farmers with remunerative prices for the produce, he added.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RBI extends timeline for processing recurring transactions
By March 31, 2021

ConveGenius reaches out to 1.5 cr students through conversational AI
By March 31, 2021

SC-appointed panel on farm laws submits report
By March 31, 2021

E-commerce

COVID-19 pandemic pushed people to adopt e-commerce

Technology

Aruba Accelerates Digital Transformation From Edge-to-Cloud on Microsoft Azure

Policy and Regulations

Mozilla, Internet Society flag concerns over new social media rules
To Top
Loading...