Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Govt to roll out 5-year strategic perspective plan to make India big tech player: Chandrasekhar

Govt to roll out strategic perspective plan to make India big tech player

Business

Govt to roll out 5-year strategic perspective plan to make India big tech player: Chandrasekhar

Press Trust of India
Published on

The government is looking at rolling out a five-year strategic perspective plan to make India a significant tech player, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.




The minister added that the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) will partner with the private sector in areas not just limited to soliciting business for them but for future technology developments like quantum computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and semiconductors, according to an official statement released by the ministry.

“Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has set some serious ambitions and wants India to be a significant player in the tech space.

“Soon, we are going to roll out a five-year strategic perspective plan, detailing the competency and capabilities that need to be developed for realising these ambitions,” Chandrasekhar said at a technology conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He added that there have been tremendous strides in digitising the country’s economy and public services in the past six years, which has helped India remain resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have created Unicorns at the rate of two a month, attracting USD 65 billion investment in the tech space,” Chandrasekhar said.

Also Read: Ola Electric raises $200 mn at over $5 bn valuation: Report

The minister said the post-COVID-19 era offers a new set of opportunities and there has never been a more exciting time for those in technology than today.

“At MeitY, we have clear objectives, we expect to be partners with the private sector in areas not just limited to soliciting business for you…but even in areas of future technology development whether it is quantum computing or strategic areas, where we want India to create competencies like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and semiconductors, etc,” he said.

The minister said the government is willing to walk the extra mile and is open to all sorts of consultations to prepare a road map for India to emerge as a significant player in the technology space.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Indian pension system ranked 40th among 43 systems: Mercer study

Indian pension system ranked 40th among 43 systems: Mercer study
By October 20, 2021
Govt to roll out strategic perspective plan to make India big tech player

Govt to roll out 5-year strategic perspective plan to make India big tech player: Chandrasekhar
By October 20, 2021
India at 71st on Global Food Security index 2021 of 113 nations

India at 71st on Global Food Security index 2021 of 113 nations
By October 20, 2021
Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding

Funding News

Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding
Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs

COVID19

Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs
Delhivery launches innovation lab to support promising logistics startups

Startups

Delhivery launches innovation lab to support promising logistics startups
To Top
Loading...