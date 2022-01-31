Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Gross FDI inflows moderated to $54.1 bn during Apr-Nov 2021: Survey

Gross FDI inflows moderated to $54.1 bn during Apr-Nov 2021: Survey

Business

Gross FDI inflows moderated to $54.1 bn during Apr-Nov 2021: Survey

Press Trust of India
Published on

Net foreign direct investment recorded a lower inflow of USD 24.7 billion and the gross FDI moderated to USD 54.1 billion in April-November 2021 due to sluggish equity investment, the Economic Survey on Monday said.




Computer software and hardware attracted the highest FDI equity inflows of USD 7.1 billion in April-September 2021, it added.

Singapore continues to be the top investing country in terms of FDI equity inflow, followed by the US.

“While net FDI recorded a lower inflow of USD 24.7 billion, the gross FDI inflows moderated at USD 54.1 billion during April-November 2021, compared to the corresponding period last year, largely due to lower equity investment,” the survey said.

It added that measures taken by the government to put in place an enabling investor-friendly FDI policy have resulted in increased inflows.

Also Read:_India’s smartphone mkt logs $38bn revenue with 27 pc YoY growth: Counterpoint

Over the last seven financial years (2014-21), India has received an FDI inflow worth USD 440.27 billion, nearly 58 per cent of the foreign direct investment received by the country in the last 21 years (USD 763.83 billion).

The government has earlier eased the policy for various sectors, including insurance, petroleum and natural gas, and telecom.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Edtech sector seeks appropriate tax incentives and solid network infrastructure for education

Edtech sector seeks appropriate tax incentives and solid network infrastructure for education
By January 31, 2022
UpScalio set to scale Truphe brand to Rs 50 cr revenue in two years time

UpScalio set to scale Truphe brand to Rs 50 cr revenue in two years time
By January 31, 2022
Rights groups seek increased allocation to help eliminate child labor

Rights groups seek increased allocation to help eliminate child labor
By January 31, 2022
Amp Energy India commissions solar energy project for Bosch Limited

Industry

Amp Energy India commissions solar energy project for Bosch Limited
Geniemode raises USD 7 mln in Series A funding from Info Edge Ventures

Funding News

Geniemode raises USD 7 mln in Series A funding from Info Edge Ventures
SAAS based F&B solutions witness greater adoption in 2021

Startups

SAAS based F&B solutions witness greater adoption in 2021
To Top
Loading...