Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

IIT-M Incubation Cell and RBI Innovation Hub come together to nurture financial inclusion

IIT-M Incubation Cell and RBI Innovation Hub come together to nurture financial inclusion

Business

IIT-M Incubation Cell and RBI Innovation Hub come together to nurture financial inclusion

Press Trust of India
Published on

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Incubation Cell on Thursday announced signing a memorandum of understanding with RBI Innovation Hub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India, to develop the ecosystem necessary to support and scale financial technology start-ups in the country.



The two entities, under the association, would jointly provide incubation support and nurture start-ups with innovative solutions and help accelerate the companies to grow. According to a release, select start-ups would be considered from time to time by RBI Innovation Hub for co-incubation and thereby receive strategic and operational guidance, training and mentoring sessions under RBI Innovation Hub leadership and domain experts.

Also read: Sebi amends rules governing alternative investment funds

“RBI Innovation Hub aims to foster and evangelize innovation across the financial ecosystem. The start-up ecosystem in India makes a significant contribution to economic prosperity of the nation”, RBI Innovation Hub, CEO, Rajesh Bansal said. “Through such incubation partnership we intend to build a robust environment conducive to growth of fintech start-ups in the nation”, he said.

The MoU also allows the IITM Incubation Cell and RBI Innovation Hub to collaborate on projects including policy whitepapers, research papers among others. IIT Madras Research Park and IIT Madras Incubation Cell President professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala said, “India is a country where we continue to see large economic disparity. To solve this challenge, we need to work towards financial inclusion in ensuring inclusive economic development for all”.

“This collaboration with RBI Innovation Hub is a positive step forward in this direction. With advances in financial technology and digital transactions, we look forward to work along with more start-ups to make financial inclusion simpler to achieve”, he said.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SJVN bags 100-MW solar project in Gujarat

SJVN bags 100-MW solar project in Gujarat
By March 17, 2022
Trade between India, Ireland growing rapidly: Irish minister

Trade between India, Ireland growing rapidly: Irish minister
By March 17, 2022
Reliance Industries, Ola Electric win bids under $2.4B battery scheme

Reliance Industries, Ola Electric to get incentives under $2.4B battery scheme
By March 17, 2022
Dealshare raises $45mn from ADIA at valuation of USD 1.7 billion

Funding News

Dealshare raises $45mn from ADIA at valuation of USD 1.7 billion
Fundfina Raises $ 1.3 Million As Part Of Its Seed Round

Funding News

Fundfina raises $ 1.3 Million as part of its seed round
Wobb engages 1000 influencers to build beauty brand “Plum”

Social Media

Wobb engages 1000 influencers to build beauty brand “Plum”
To Top
Loading...