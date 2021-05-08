Adani Group has deployed all resources at its disposal to secure medical oxygen and transportable cryogenic containers and health infrastructure.

To do its bit for India, in the midst of its battle against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Adani Group has deployed all resources at its disposal to secure medical oxygen and transportable cryogenic containers as well as augment health infrastructure. It has already procured 48 cryogenic tanks capable of carrying 780 tonnes of liquid oxygen across the nation.









The health ministry reported 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to just under 2.4 lakh. Cases rose by 4,01,078 bringing the nation’s healthcare system to the brink of collapse, with a scarcity of hospital beds, medicines and oxygen.

The Adani Group is ramping up efforts in India’s battle against the surging pandemic. “As soon as the second COVID wave hit India, the Adani Group began leveraging its overseas connections to procure hard-to-find supplies of critical essentials like medical oxygen and transportable cryogenic containers,” the spokesperson said. “It procured 48 cryogenic tanks from leading manufacturers in countries like Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan and UAE.

While some of these large cryogenic tanks were shipped in through the group’s Mundra Port in Gujarat, others were airlifted into the country with the help of the Indian Air Force, which deployed its biggest transport aircraft for these time-critical operations. These cryogenic tanks are a vital addition to the hardware India sorely needed to manage the medical oxygen requirements of patients across the country.

The tanks imported so far are already in the service of the nation, ferrying precious liquid oxygen round-the-clock from filling centres to wherever it is needed, in accordance with distribution lists and directions from the government.

“Our rail and road logistics infrastructure is playing a critical role in the efficient last-mile delivery of these life-saving supplies,” the company’s spokesperson said. “The Adani Group has also partnered with global oxygen producers like Linde and Air Products to quickly refill and dispatch liquid oxygen to all corners of India by the fastest means available.”

Moreover, the Adani Group is sourcing high-throughput oxygen generator plant and oxygen concentrators. Sixteen of these independent oxygen plants and 300 oxygen concentrators will be pressed into service in the next few days. In several states and districts, the group is also refilling and distributing thousands of medical oxygen cylinders everyday to augment and fill gaps in the local oxygen supply chain.