Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour Sells Out Across Asia in Record Time

Travis Scott’s global domination continues as his Circus Maximus Tour storms through Asia — and sells out stadiums at lightning speed. With millions vying for tickets and venues packed to capacity, the Houston rapper has cemented his status as one of the most electrifying international acts in the world. According to a press release from Live Nation, the Asian leg of Travis Scott’s tour has seen overwhelming demand. In India, tickets for two back-to-back shows at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 and 19 sold out in just 10 minutes. A staggering 100,000 tickets were snapped up while over 600,000 fans queued online in hopes of securing a spot. With those numbers, Scott becomes one of the very few international hip-hop artists to sell out two stadium shows in India — a milestone not just for him, but for global rap culture.

Elsewhere in Asia, the frenzy was no less intense. His October 25 show at Goyang Stadium in South Korea sold out all 45,000 seats, while his November 1 stop at China’s Sanya Sports Stadium witnessed over 70,000 fans waiting online, hoping to grab one of the limited tickets available.

Travis Scott is also scheduled to perform on October 11 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa — one of the largest stadiums on the continent — and on November 8 at Japan’s Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, bringing the tour’s high-octane energy to fans across hemispheres.

From North America to Asia, Circus Maximus is more than just a tour — it’s a cultural event. Since launching in October 2023, the tour has already made history. With 76 sold-out shows across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, the tour has become the highest-grossing rap tour in historyearning $209.3 million and selling over 1.7 million tickets globally.

 

With the Circus Maximus tour continuing to Travis Scott in India, China and setting records and raising the bar for live rap performances, Travis Scott is not just making music for fans — he’s building arenas around his sound. As stadiums continue to sell out in minutes and demand only grows, Scott’s message is clear: hip-hop is global, and he’s leading the charge.


