Brick&Bolt, India’s number one tech-enabled construction company, has launched operations in Hyderabad. The company’s strategic entry in the Hyderabad market will complement its existing presence in Bengaluru and Mysore. Powered by state-of-the-art technologies, Brick&Bolt simplifies the construction process for the inexperienced by making it transparent, ensures zero overhead costs and enables timely project deliveries.









The journey of home construction can be overwhelming and people don’t always have the needed knowledge. Data from Brick&Bolt shows that customers who use their platform saved 10 to 15% of their time in the whole project duration as opposed to people who rely on traditional contractors. For first-time home builders, Brick&Bolt plays the role of a trusted end-to-end construction partner. The company provides design-to-build services and hand holds first time home builders right from design, foundation till the completion of the project. For working professionals, business people and landowners, Brick&Bolt is a one-stop destination for all construction needs.

Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO, Brick&Bolt, said the company has grown 2x times this year as compared to last year and this speaks of the customers’ trust. “We are constantly looking to expand and serve more geographies. Hyderabad is one step further in our vision of bringing tech enabled construction to all Indian cities. We have seen from experience that for customers value is derived not only from saving money but also from saving money, improving processes and making the entire construction hassle free. We are currently working with 700+ customers in Bangalore and Mysore and want to replicate our success in Hyderabad.”

The construction market in Hyderabad has seen steady growth over the preceding decade. In the midst of other cities battling to cope with the pandemic, Hyderabad has experienced positive growth in the real estate sector. The city’s status as an upcoming technology hub along with robust connectivity and infrastructure has driven the real estate growth. Through its Hyderabad operations, Brick&Bolt intends to play a leading role in the ongoing development of the city’s residential real estate infrastructure.

During COVID 2.0, Brick&Bolt introduced contactless construction to ensure customers’ safety through social distancing while simultaneously allowing them to track the progress of their homes through its tech platform. The company raised USD 1.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Sequoia India’s scale-up programme, surge, in February 2020. In August 2020, Brick&Bolt saw an additional raise of USD 2.20 million from Germany-based venture capital firm Foundamental. In the last three decades, Brick&Bolt has recorded 1400% growth and the company plans to continue on the same trajectory. They have completed 150+ projects in Bengaluru and Mysore, and have an expansion plan in four more cities in the next two years and 25+ cities in the next five years.