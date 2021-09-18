The government’s aim in the UT of J&K is to take industrial revolution to the next level by making investments today to maximize economic benefits in the future, says J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He acknowledged the power of new innovations combined with superior human capital is the perfect recipe to build a better tomorrow.









Speaking at an event in Jammu on Friday, the LG said flourishing innovation ecosystem where producers, service providers and users are on the same wavelength will immensely contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat. “We are reforming government processes using technology, and transforming skill sets of youth through modern centers of Innovation, Incubation, Invention and Training. I believe the power of new innovations combined with superior human capital is the perfect recipe to build a better tomorrow. Innovations will not slow down and the administrative systems, governance will have to put in place a new mechanism for faster adaptability.”

Sinha pointed out that PM Narendra Modi’s mission to make India a hub of innovation and promotion of exponential technologies has made an immense impact in every possible sector. “Graduation of India to the elite top 50 countries-club in the 2020 Global Innovation Index is a result of his vision.” The J&K LG said soon, one would be sitting in the back seat of a car without the driver in the front seat as drivers-less cars loaded with software, connected through a cell phone with promise of zero accident may replace the old drivers and driving schools.

“Similarly, the days are not far when there won’t be any electricity cable or solar panel. Our windows, glass panels and roofs itself would generate electricity. Maybe within few years, we will have to replace street lights in our cities because innovations in kinetic roads will generate their own energy to provide power,” he said.

Sinha also observed that people are witnessing a transformation that could change the concept of a classroom and instead of a human teacher, there would be pre-programmed cell-phone teacher. He said the new education apps and modules with the help of artificial intelligence and robotics one fine day would make the teachers obsolete, wherever possible.

“We have to accelerate adoption of technologies that assist us in growth and enable us to serve more citizens with evolving safety tools. We cannot say no to innovations. We have to identify areas where it can be implemented for the better service delivery or to create a better life for the people living in far-flung areas,” the LG said.