MAIT appoints 10 Minutes to 1 for Digital and Policy Communications

10 Minutes to 1, a strategic marketing communications agency, has bagged the Digital and Policy Communications mandate of Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT), the apex body representing ICT and electronics manufacturing in India.









The Gurgaon-based company had already been managing the PR Mandate for MAIT for over a year, with responsibilities including developing and implementing strategic campaigns that amplify the key messages. The Digital and Policy Communications mandate will require deeper integration of both online and offline campaigns to highlight the needs of the industry and the role of ICT and electronics in nation-building, as India builds itself as a manufacturing hub for the world and responds to the call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

George Paul, CEO MAIT, said that as much as we march towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat and globally position India as the manufacturing hub for the world, it is important than ever for MAIT to effectively relay the industry’s views and become the manufacturing and electronic industry’s voice. “We are confident that 10 Minutes to 1 will be of great support in our rapid growth journey and strengthen messaging in the market and to the right audience.”

Nitin Kunkolienker, President MAIT, said they are pleased to be associated with 10 Minutes to 1. “They have been providing us with robust public relations support, and it was our logical choice to expand the mandate and bring consistency across mediums,” he said. “The last year with the pandemic looming has been a tough year for the industry and needed effective communication on the industry’s needs, which 10 Minutes to 1 worked with us to put out effectively.”

Ashutosh Bhattacharya, Founder and Director Strategy, 10 Minutes to 1, said that these are challenging times, and the industry needs effective representation and messaging that is crisp and powerful. “It is a great opportunity for our team to manage the Digital and Policy Communications mandate for an apex body like MAIT,” he said. “Through our integrated framework with services like PR, content, digital, film production and design, we will continue to deliver for MAIT across platforms.”

10 Minutes to 1 is a strategic marketing communication agency providing a single-window operation with the capacity to execute across verticals, including public relations, policy communication, crisis communication, social media, film production, animation, internal communication, as well as digital and web services.