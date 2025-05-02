Tommy Down Breaks Through with Soulful Hit ‘Mrs Blue’ and Preps Psychedelic EP for 2025

Connect with us

Artist in Focus

Sound Plunge
Published on

London-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter Tommy Down is fast becoming one of the UK’s most compelling emerging voices in soul-inflected pop. His breakout single “Mrs Blue,” from his 2024 album 21st Century Living, has now surpassed 5.7 million streams on Spotify—a clear sign that his heartfelt style resonates across borders and platforms.

“Mrs Blue” isn’t just a popular track—it’s a soul-stirring experience. Its stripped-back groove, reminiscent of Al Green’s classic “Let’s Stay Together,” floats on a gentle rhythm section, warm organ tones, and occasional airy backing vocals. But Tommy Down’s voice—rich, controlled, and quietly aching—carries the emotional weight. Channelling the likes of John Mayer, Jason Mraz, and early Maroon 5, the song blends mellow intimacy with a lush melancholy, exploring unspoken sadness between lovers.

Tommy Down shared that the song was born from a weekend when he sensed something was wrong between him and his girlfriend, though nothing had been said.

“It felt like a sixth sense,” he recalls.

The track, co-written and produced with Jason Pebworth and Jon Shavethe Grammy-nominated, Brit Award-winning Invisible Men members—was transformed into a soulful, romantic slow-burner. Jason Pebworth suggested a groove in the style of Al Green, which ultimately became the emotional backbone of the track.

The success of “Mrs Blue” has brought Tommy significant attention, with support from tastemakers like Radio X, Earmilk, and CLASH Magazine. It has also earned him a dedicated fanbase and led to more high-profile moments, such as multiple syncs across HBO’s Industry, co-created by his brother, Mickey Down. Tommy Down has featured six of his tracks across all three seasons of the show, further cementing his place in today’s musical zeitgeist.

With roots tracing back to his grandfather, who sang for troops during World War II, and a musical journey that began at 14, Tommy’s story is deeply grounded in tradition, passion, and artistic evolution. A former member of the Bristol University Jazz Orchestra (BUJO), he toured Europe before returning to London to dive into soul and alternative production. His music channels a wide range of influences—from Marvin Gaye and Michael Kiwanuka to Blur, Radiohead, and Tame Impala—melding jazz, rock, and soul with an experimental edge.

Now entirely in control of his creative direction, Tommy is set to release a new EP in 2025. The first single, “Do You Want It All?” premiered with CLASH and showcases a dreamy, psychedelic rock sound that evolves from the soul-pop of 21st-century Living. Drawing inspiration from Mitski and Radiohead, the new project promises a deeper dive into themes of emotional complexity and sonic experimentation.

Whether in the stripped-back longing of “Mrs Blue” or the textured psych-rock layers of his new material, Tommy Down continues to build a genre-defying space for himself, rich in feeling, fearless in sound, and destined for bigger stages.


