Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

LS Digital Appoints Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director to Drive Global UI/UX Growth

LS Digital Appoints Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director to Drive Global UI/UX Growth

Business

LS Digital Appoints Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director to Drive Global UI/UX Growth

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

LS Digital, a leading integrated Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, has announced a key leadership move with the appointment of Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director – UI/UX at f1studioz, its design vertical. This strategic leadership expansion is aimed at accelerating LS Digital’s global footprint and establishing f1studioz as a partner of choice for enterprises seeking design-led digital transformation.

Strengthening Leadership for Global Scale

The UI/UX practice will now be led by Co-founder & Chief Designer, D. Dhayan Kumar, alongside Dipali Mahesh, who brings over 28 years of leadership expertise in media and technology. Supported by Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO of LS Digital, this leadership structure underscores the company’s vision of delivering future-ready, innovation-driven digital experiences for enterprises worldwide.



Dipali Mahesh has held senior roles at Sony Pictures and Extreme Reach (formerly Adstream), overseeing operations across India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. With a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving profitability, and scaling businesses across geographies, she is now set to transform f1studioz into a global UI/UX powerhouse.

Driving International Expansion

Commenting on her new role, Dipali Mahesh said: “Agility and innovation will continue to be our strongest differentiators. My focus will be on positioning f1studioz as a critical UI/UX player in the business transformation industry. Together with LS Digital’s pace of digital enablement, we will prioritize scaling our impact across the UAE, United States, and Europe. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey to break barriers and create new frontiers for our clients worldwide.”

A Unified Design-Led Vision

Echoing her sentiment, D. Dhayan Kumar, Co-founder & Chief Designer of f1studioz, said: “Dipali’s global perspective and experience add immense value to our journey. With Prasad’s vision and the LS Digital team’s support, we are committed to delivering innovation-led UI/UX solutions that drive measurable transformation for enterprises globally.”

Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO of LS Digital, welcomed the appointment, stating: “Dipali’s expertise in building global businesses and her design strategy acumen make her an invaluable asset. With Dipali and Dhayan leading f1studioz, we are confident of driving the next phase of innovation and growth in UI/UX, strengthening our position as leaders in digital transformation.”



Future-Ready UI/UX Solutions

Through this leadership expansion,  LS Digital is reinforcing its commitment to design-led transformation as a core pillar of its Digital Business Transformation framework. By combining strategic design thinking, global expertise, and innovation-led execution, the company aims to deliver measurable business impact and shape next-generation customer experiences across industries.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph Rebel Moon 300 Hans Zimmer

Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph
By August 20, 2025
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
By August 18, 2025
Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million Mike Conner

Party Island Dreams: Thorne Island Fortress Hits Market for £3 Million
By August 18, 2025
Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph Rebel Moon 300 Hans Zimmer

Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph
By August 20, 2025
Shudder Good Boy Trailer Promises a Terrifying Dog’s-Eye View of the Supernatural

Good Boy Trailer Promises a Terrifying Dog’s-Eye View of the Supernatural
By August 19, 2025
Kevin Costner & Jake Gyllenhaal to Lead Long-Awaited ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ for Amazon MGM

Kevin Costner & Jake Gyllenhaal to Lead Long-Awaited ‘Honeymoon with Harry’ for Amazon MGM
By August 19, 2025
Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways

Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways
By August 20, 2025
LS Digital Appoints Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director to Drive Global UI/UX Growth

LS Digital Appoints Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director to Drive Global UI/UX Growth
By August 20, 2025
China Unicom Beijing Powers World’s First Humanoid Robot Games with Cutting-Edge 5G-A Network Huawei

China Unicom Beijing Powers World’s First Humanoid Robot Games with Cutting-Edge 5G-A Network
By August 19, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways

Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways
By August 20, 2025
China Unicom Beijing Powers World’s First Humanoid Robot Games with Cutting-Edge 5G-A Network Huawei

China Unicom Beijing Powers World’s First Humanoid Robot Games with Cutting-Edge 5G-A Network
By August 19, 2025
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
By August 18, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android

iGaming

10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android
To Top
Loading...