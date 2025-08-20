LS Digital Appoints Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director to Drive Global UI/UX Growth

LS Digital, a leading integrated Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, has announced a key leadership move with the appointment of Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director – UI/UX at f1studioz, its design vertical. This strategic leadership expansion is aimed at accelerating LS Digital’s global footprint and establishing f1studioz as a partner of choice for enterprises seeking design-led digital transformation.

Strengthening Leadership for Global Scale

The UI/UX practice will now be led by Co-founder & Chief Designer, D. Dhayan Kumar, alongside Dipali Mahesh, who brings over 28 years of leadership expertise in media and technology. Supported by Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO of LS Digital, this leadership structure underscores the company’s vision of delivering future-ready, innovation-driven digital experiences for enterprises worldwide.







Dipali Mahesh has held senior roles at Sony Pictures and Extreme Reach (formerly Adstream), overseeing operations across India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. With a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving profitability, and scaling businesses across geographies, she is now set to transform f1studioz into a global UI/UX powerhouse.

Driving International Expansion

Commenting on her new role, Dipali Mahesh said: “Agility and innovation will continue to be our strongest differentiators. My focus will be on positioning f1studioz as a critical UI/UX player in the business transformation industry. Together with LS Digital’s pace of digital enablement, we will prioritize scaling our impact across the UAE, United States, and Europe. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey to break barriers and create new frontiers for our clients worldwide.”

A Unified Design-Led Vision

Echoing her sentiment, D. Dhayan Kumar, Co-founder & Chief Designer of f1studioz, said: “Dipali’s global perspective and experience add immense value to our journey. With Prasad’s vision and the LS Digital team’s support, we are committed to delivering innovation-led UI/UX solutions that drive measurable transformation for enterprises globally.”

Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO of LS Digital, welcomed the appointment, stating: “Dipali’s expertise in building global businesses and her design strategy acumen make her an invaluable asset. With Dipali and Dhayan leading f1studioz, we are confident of driving the next phase of innovation and growth in UI/UX, strengthening our position as leaders in digital transformation.”







Future-Ready UI/UX Solutions

Through this leadership expansion, LS Digital is reinforcing its commitment to design-led transformation as a core pillar of its Digital Business Transformation framework. By combining strategic design thinking, global expertise, and innovation-led execution, the company aims to deliver measurable business impact and shape next-generation customer experiences across industries.