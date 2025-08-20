Connect with us

Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways

Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways

Artificial Intelligence

Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Qatar Airways, recently named the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with global consulting leader Accenture (NYSE: ACN) to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in aviation. The collaboration, called AI Skyways, is set to redefine customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen overall airline performance.

A Strategic Leap Into AI-First Aviation

AI Skyways will serve as the foundation for deploying responsible AI solutions across the Qatar Airways Group. The initiative aims to introduce AI-driven improvements across multiple domains: optimizing flight schedules, enhancing predictive maintenance, personalizing customer journeys, and streamlining decision-making for complex airline operations.



According to Qatar Airways Group CEO Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, this is a transformative step for the airline: “This partnership with Accenture to establish AI Skyways represents a significant milestone in our journey to become leaders in AI-driven aviation. It will leverage AI to reimagine everything from customer service to real-time operations, ensuring passengers enjoy a seamless and enriching travel experience.”

Responsible AI for Global Impact

AI Skyways is designed not only to benefit Qatar Airways but also to provide replicable solutions across the wider aviation industry. The program emphasizes responsible AI practices, including robust ethical standards, strict data privacy measures, and ongoing performance monitoring.

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO of Accenture, highlighted the shared ambition: “Together, Qatar Airways and Accenture are applying innovative technologies and new ways of working to create new value for the airline and its customers. Our AI Skyways partnership is a key engine of this ambition, embedding and scaling AI to deliver outstanding travel experiences.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Qatar Airways (@qatarairways)

Driving Digital-First Transformation

Qatar Airways has been steadily investing in digital innovation as part of its goal to become a Digital-First airline group. This partnership accelerates that transformation, positioning the airline as a pioneer in AI adoption within global aviation. By deploying AI across operational and customer-facing systems, Qatar Airways aims to boost efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and enhance employee development.

From left to right, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways' Group CEO, Julie Sweet, Accenture Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

From left to right, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways’ Group CEO, and Julie Sweet, Accenture Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

A Model for the Future of Aviation

With AI Skyways, Qatar Airways is not only strengthening its competitive edge but also paving the way for industry-wide adoption of AI technologies. From real-time analytics that help manage disruptions to personalized passenger experiences, the initiative represents the next era of air travel innovation.

As Qatar Airways continues to expand its global footprint, its AI-powered partnership with Accenture signals a new benchmark for aviation excellence, reinforcing its position as a leader in both customer satisfaction and technological advancement.


