Atlassian to Cut 10% Workforce as Company Accelerates AI Strategy Mike Cannon-Brookes

Enterprise software company Atlassian has announced plans to lay off roughly 10% of its workforce—about 1,600 employees—as part of a strategic shift toward artificial intelligence and enterprise sales.

The company said the restructuring aims to “rebalance” resources and better prepare the organization for what it calls the future of teamwork in the AI era. Following the announcement, Atlassian’s shares rose slightly in after-hours trading, reflecting investor optimism about the company’s new direction.

Most of the layoffs are expected to affect employees in North America, while other impacted roles will be located in Australia, India, and several smaller global offices.

AI Reshaping the Workforce

Atlassian’s leadership emphasized that artificial intelligence is not simply replacing workers but fundamentally changing the types of skills companies need.

CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes acknowledged the difficulty of the decision but said that evolving technologies are reshaping job roles across the tech industry.

According to the company, AI tools are increasingly transforming software development, product design, and business operations. As a result, organizations are rethinking staffing structures and investing more heavily in automation and advanced digital capabilities.

The restructuring is expected to be largely completed by the fourth quarter of the year.

Leadership Changes at the Tech Firm

The announcement also included a leadership change, with Rajeev Rajan stepping down as chief technology officer at the end of March.

The move signals a broader internal shift as the company prepares to integrate more AI-focused expertise into its leadership and development teams.

Industry analysts say leadership transitions often accompany strategic pivots, especially in fast-moving sectors such as artificial intelligence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9News (@9news)

Core Products Remain Central

Atlassian is best known for collaboration and productivity tools widely used by software developers and businesses.

Popular products such as Jira and Confluence generate much of the company’s revenue and remain central to its long-term strategy.

Experts say the adoption of AI within these platforms could make them more efficient and intelligent, potentially enabling companies to automate tasks such as project planning, documentation, and workflow management.

By embedding AI into its existing software ecosystem, Atlassian hopes to strengthen its position in the competitive enterprise software market.

Wider Industry Trend

Atlassian’s restructuring reflects a broader shift occurring across the global technology sector.

Companies are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence tools to improve productivity and streamline operations. While this trend is creating new roles in AI development and data science, it is also reducing demand for certain traditional positions.

Some analysts believe the transformation will ultimately make software companies more efficient and profitable as AI becomes integrated into everyday business processes.

However, the transition has sparked ongoing debate about how rapidly automation could reshape employment across the tech industry.

For Atlassian, the restructuring represents both a difficult moment for employees and a strategic bet that artificial intelligence will define the next era of digital collaboration.