Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands

Avalanche, a leading smart contract platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Quboid, a top blockchain-based loyalty and customer engagement provider. The collaboration promises to transform how brands engage customers by introducing a fully decentralized, transparent, and interoperable loyalty program ecosystem.

Leveraging Avalanche’s high-performance blockchain technology, brands can now access unprecedented scalability, security, and decentralization for enterprise-level loyalty programs. The move is seen as a significant step toward modernizing the $500 billion loyalty economy, which has long been plagued by fragmented systems and limited interoperability.







Turning Loyalty Into a Two-Way Value Exchange

Under the Avalanche and Quboid partnership, brands gain access to real-time, transparent consumer data while maintaining full ownership of their infrastructure. Sensitive loyalty data will be hosted on dedicated blockchain nodes, ensuring top-tier security. In addition, customers can now earn tokenized rewards for their participation, creating a two-way value exchange rather than a one-sided points accumulation.

Quboid’s advanced network enables cross-brand collaboration, where loyalty points from one brand can be seamlessly exchanged or redeemed across multiple partners in the ecosystem. The company has already secured partnerships with major players such as Emami, K Hotels, Japan Open Chain, Tanukiverse, Nayaab World, and College Brand Connect.

“Partnership with Quboid is a part of our continued efforts to create an environment of trust and transparency in the marketing world,” said Devika Mittal, Regional Head at Ava Labs. “Loyal customers are an integral part of any business, and blockchain-based loyalty programs can take consumer engagement to the next level. Avalanche’s low-cost, high-speed infrastructure makes us uniquely positioned to lead this global transformation.”

Prakhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Quboid, emphasized: “Upgrading QChain to an Avalanche L1 blockchain is a game-changer. Partner brands can now run their own nodes, giving them full control over their data while earning tokens to offset operational costs. We’re turning loyalty programs from siloed cost centers into community-driven profit centers.”







A Massive Untapped Opportunity

Loyalty points are already treated as financial instruments, logged against deferred liabilities on brand balance sheets. Yet, despite $15.6 billion in value added annually, these points suffer from illiquidity, lack of transparency, and inconsistent standards. Avalanche and Quboid aim to fix that by unifying loyalty points into a liquid, standardized, and interoperable blockchain ecosystem.

With billions of dollars locked in outdated systems, the time for innovation is now. Avalanche and Quboid’s partnership could well be the catalyst that finally bridges the gap between customer engagement and digital asset value creation — potentially reshaping loyalty economics for the next decade.