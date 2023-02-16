Lexygen represented Basil Technology Partners (BTP) as lead legal counsel on the close of CSP Fund II, a $700 million bespoke fund dedicated to technology services in Asia, raising commitments from HarbourVest Partners, TPG NewQuest, and Committed Advisors. Co-managed with Capital Square Partners (CSP), CSP Fund II constitutes a continuation fund for BTP’s and CSP’s prior assets, in addition to raising primary capital of $250 million for new and follow-on investments, making it a unique and complex structure.

Mr. Vijay Sambamurthi, Founder and Managing Partner of Lexygen, and Ms. Codhai Raghavan, Principal advised BTP on the deal. Lexygen’s role in the transaction included advising BTP as lead global counsel on the formation of the fund and sale to the fund of Basil Technology Fund III’s existing portfolio companies headquartered in Singapore and the United States of America, with offices around the world.









“Basil Technology Partners is a valued client of Lexygen’s, who we have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with, having advised them on fundraising and multiple follow-on investments and portfolio exits over the past 6 years. We are delighted to have been able to assist BTP to realize this key strategic opportunity to co-create and co-manage a new and larger brand and fund in partnership with CSP, which is also a well-respected technology fund headquartered in the Asian region” said Vijay Sambamurthi.

Lexygen is a law firm established in 2006 with pan-India coverage headquartered in Bangalore, India, and has international offices in Singapore to service clients on their multi-jurisdictional transactions. Lexygen enjoys a strong reputation for its high-quality, business-centric legal advice in the areas of private equity, venture capital, and family office fund formation and investments, private equity secondaries, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technology regulations, corporate restructuring, infrastructure projects & PPP, and corporate-commercial advisory services. Lexygen has been recognized as one of the leading Indian law firms by Chambers Asia Pacific, AsiaLaw Profiles, Legal500, and so on.