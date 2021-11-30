Connect with us

Lupin launches educational website Sciflix for medical students

Press Trust of India
Published on

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it has launched an educational mobile adaptable website Sciflix for medical students pursuing post-graduation in diseases involving the respiratory system.



Sciflix is a comprehensive learning platform in pulmonology where all scientific needs of postgraduate students will be addressed by a multisource library under one roof, the company said in a regulatory filing. Stating that medical knowledge is dynamic and changing by the minute, Lupin President, India Region Formulations, Rajeev Sibal said, “With Scifllx, we strive to make it easier for students pursuing pulmonology to access to the latest research and medical innovations at the touch of their fingertips”.

Lupin has curated the full range of current evidence-based content to aid doctors in their clinical decision making, and as a result, improve patient outcomes, he added. Sciflix is a special initiative by Lupin to assist future pulmonologists in staying abreast of the latest medical advances relevant to their speciality, the company said, adding the mobile compatible website can be accessed by both android and apple devices by medical students across the country for free.


