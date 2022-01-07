Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Lupin launches Molnulup for COVID-19 treatment

Lupin launches Molnulup for COVID-19 treatment

COVID19

Lupin launches Molnulup for COVID-19 treatment

Press Trust of India
Published on

Drugmaker Lupin on Friday said it has launched antiviral medication Molnupiravir under the brand name Molnulup in the country for the treatment of COVID-19.



Molnupiravir has been given emergency use authorisation by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for treatment of adult COVID-19 patients who have a high risk of progression of the disease, including hospitalisation. “The approval for Molnulup is timely as India is again experiencing an upward spike in COVID-19 incidences.

Also read: Zuddl bags $13 mln funding from Alpha Wave Incubation, Qualcomm Ventures, others

In the past two years since COVID-19 has emerged, there is a need for an oral antiviral medicine that can be prescribed by the healthcare practitioners and then taken by the patients conveniently at home,” Lupin President – India Region Formulations (IRF) – Rajeev Sibal said in a statement. Through the company’s strong distribution network, Molnulup would be readily made available at pharmacies pan India to meet patient demand, he added.

Internationally, Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral that has been approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults. Administered orally, Molnupiravir inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

Pre-clinical and clinical data have shown Molnupiravir to be effective against the most common SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Gamma, Delta, and Mu variants.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Enterprise SaaS start-up Anakin announces USD 2 mln seed funding

Funding News

Enterprise SaaS start-up Anakin announces USD 2 mln seed funding
Airtel, Invest India team up to launch Startup Innovation Challenge

Startups

Airtel, Invest India team up to launch Startup Innovation Challenge
Pristyn Care raises USD 96 mn in Series E round

Funding News

Pristyn Care secures USD 96 mn in Series E funding round
To Top
Loading...