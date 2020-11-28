‘Men of Platinum’, PGI India celebrates new collection with men who stood their ground

PGI India has added a new collection to its existing brand ‘Men of Platinum’ to celebrate men. The latest collection by Platinum Guild International (PGI) India’s Men of Platinum range celebrates men who rose to the challenge and faced their Moment of Truth with astounding resilience to only emerge stronger, much like their metal choice of Platinum.









With 2020 being a year of unprecedented chaos and turmoil, the tough times have witnessed men in various walks of life, be it business leaders, political leaders, husbands, fathers and enterpreneurs who stood by their values, making those inconvenient choices when face with a crisis. They still continue to do so. PGI believes that no matter what the circumstances, or how hard the path when it was time to choose, they chose to stay true to their belief and values.

Each exquisite piece in this latest collection has been intricately designed to celebrate a sense of style that is rare and classy as the man who adorns it. Each statement piece complements the platinum man and his endurance to withstand the harshest storms while holding strong to all that truly matters to him. He understands that challenging times need a different leadership style, needs a different shade of the man his is, needs a different interpretation of success and even masculinity. PGI celebrates this man with designs that resonate with his value system and beliefs as he forgoes his path to create a journey that is rooted in what he holds close to his heart.

The new Men of Platinum collection includes a wide range of versatile pieces for men such as platinum chains, pendants and wrist wear. Inspired by engineered contours and finished with an understated matte sheen, this range is bold and dynamic. Solid, yet aerodynamic forms, marked with intricate texture come together in indestructible links to create these masterpieces. The design’s visual symmetry matched with radical simplicity forms the perfect union of strength, stability and bold courage. Moreover, its futuristic designs mixed with classical forms represents the Platinum Men who are guided by strength, resilience, perseverance, kindness, compassion and selflessness.