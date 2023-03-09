Connect with us

Nykaa PRO boosts entrepreneurial dreams of young women through a special make-up training program

Business

Press Trust of India
Published on

Nykaa PRO, Nykaa’s content & commerce platform for beauty professionals, in its continued efforts to grow the ecosystem of beauty professionals in India, has collaborated with celebrated make-up artist, Kajol R Paswwan to provide a 3-day training to 12 young women from low-income groups.



The partnership is an extension of Nykaa PRO’s #GroWithPRO philosophy, which aims to empower individuals into creating livelihoods through a career in beauty and grooming. Nykaa PRO partnered with Mumbai based youth-led organisations, Project Baala and Junoon to identify and reach out to these exceptionally bright and young women for the course. These non-profits work towards empowering the youth from low-income groups and aims to make them employment ready.

True to this year’s International Women’s Day theme, #EmbraceEquity- by leveling the playing field with equal education and opportunities for everyone, this program by Nykaa PRO was designed in partnership with Kajol R Paswwan to share her knowledge and experience of the professional beauty industry with beginners. The three-day training, focused on scope, career opportunities and challenges of the industry while also equipping the young women with hands-on and personalised training in basics of make-up and hairstyling techniques and prepared them for future opportunities.

To fuel their journey as a professional make-up artist/hairstylist, Nykaa PRO provided each student with a starter-kit of make-up and hair essentials worth INR 10,000, a PRO guide, and an exceptional opportunity to intern with Kajol R Paswwan. Nykaa PRO was launched in 2018 as a membership-led content and commerce platform designed to cater to beauty professionals. The platform features a range of professional beauty products with a selection of exclusive offers and masterclasses for people working in the beauty industry. Through its omnichannel offering, Nykaa PRO offers its services across over 27,800 Indian pin codes.


