Cult.fit, India’s leading health and fitness brand launched Sister’s Souk, a one-of-a-kind online flea market today on account of the International Women’s Day, to recognise the various initiatives by women in the health and fitness space. This flea market is live on Cult.fit’s Instagram handle and will give a platform to the budding women entrepreneurs, and help them reach to the right target audience and Cult.fit’s wide user base.

With this flea market, Cult.fit celebrates women who are breaking the barriers and takes a moment to feature women founded businesses who have not hit the roof yet and provides free visibility to the health and fitness brands in the D2C space. Cult.fit hopes that this platform will help the brands and that they do well in the future.









The flea market features 9 brands from the fitness industry, namely, Sisters in Sweat, Proactive for her, Therapize, Aara Health, YBP Skin, Dr Su, That Sassy Thing, Strive and India Hemp & Co. Every individual post of the Flea Market on Instagram leads a user to the products, QR Code, and details about the founder and the product.

The flea market will be live on the Instagram page of Cult.fit for the next 3 days. You may visit the flea market on Cult.fit’s Instagram handle here.

Cure.fit Healthcare Pvt Ltd is well known for its brand ‘cult.fit’, India’s largest fitness chain. Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, cure.fit caters to living a healthy life through its critical dimensions — physical fitness & wellness. The platform named ‘cult.fit’ provides fitness-related services through a mix of online and offline channels. These include offline group workouts at cult.fit centres and other gym- or equipment-based workouts at partner gyms and fitness centers across the country. cult.fit also offers online personal training and live fitness classes across various formats. cult.fit is an app-based service provider and is available on Android and iOS. For more information on cult.fit, visit: www.cult.fit