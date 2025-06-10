Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have dropped a significant update for Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN—and it’s one players have been eagerly awaiting. Patch Version 1.01.2, released on June 10, 2025, targets a string of frustrating bugs that have impacted gameplay since the expansion launched. The update affects PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, and brings much-needed fixes to weapon mechanics, enemy behavior, and quest progression.

Top Fixes That Will Change Your Playthrough

Among the most notable issues addressed in Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN is a bug involving the Passive Effect “Add (Magic/Lightning/Holy) to Weapon”. Previously, this effect caused bows to gain unintended Physical attack boosts, throwing off combat balance. That glitch has now been resolved, ensuring fairer ranged weapon mechanics.

Another key fix resolves a bug where non-direct attacks from specific weapon skills were incorrectly inflicting both attribute attack power and status effects. This unintended combo was disrupting PvP balance and boss fights, and its removal will be a relief for many.







Loot-hunters will also appreciate the correction to a bug that excluded weapons with “Projectile Damage Drop-Off Reduced” Passive Effect from chest and enemy loot pools. These weapons will now be available through standard exploration and combat rewards.

Quest and Boss Fixes Fans Have Been Waiting For

The patch also fixes several gameplay quest-related headaches. The elusive Demon Merchant, tied to the “Find the Demon Merchant in Limveld” quest under Guardian’s Remembrance, will now appear correctly after meeting the required conditions, saving players from countless hours of aimless searching.

Additionally, bosses are getting a behavioral tune-up. Libra, Creature of Night, was reportedly caught in action loops, repeating attacks and ruining immersion. With this update, her combat patterns have been stabilized.

Even the fearsome Adel, Baron of Nigh,t gets a stability fix. The game previously crashed during specific stages of his fight, but those issues should now be resolved.

Another crucial fix: players can now be rescued near death after being grabbed by Wormface’s attack, correcting a bug that often led to unfair deaths or soft-locks.

Update Instructions and What’s Next

To activate the update, players must log in and apply both App Ver. 1.01.2 and Regulation Ver. 1.01.3. If your title screen doesn’t show Regulation Ver. 1.01.3, log in and reapply the patch before diving back into Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN.

Online play requires the patch, and Bandai Namco has confirmed more updates are in development, aimed at refining the experience and addressing remaining known issues.

For Bandai Namco Elden Ring fans, Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 isn’t just maintenance—it’s a much-needed upgrade for an epic journey.