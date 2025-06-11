Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Funcom

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis

Tech Plunge
Published on

Frank Herbert’s iconic Dune universe finally gets the survival MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online Game) treatment in Funcom’s ambitious — and occasionally frustrating — new game, Dune: Awakening. Set on the scorching sands of Arrakis, Dune: Awakening drops players into a punishing environment where survival hinges on every drop of water, every shadow of a rock, and the terrifying possibility of being eaten alive by a Shai-Hulud. After more than 35 hours of gameplay, it’s clear: Funcom has crafted the most immersive Dune experience to date — even if it comes with some serious growing pains.

A Brutal Sandbox That Lives and Breathes Dune Lore

Unlike traditional survival MMOs, Dune: Awakening weaponizes its world against the player. Standing in sunlight without protection? You’re toast — literally. Wandering too long in the open? A sandworm might swallow you whole. From regular sandstorms to radiation-filled regions, the game forces you to respect Arrakis as a living, hostile entity.



This ruthless realism is the game’s greatest strength. Water isn’t just a health item — it’s life, currency, and a crafting material. Instead of punching trees (which don’t exist on Arrakis), players harvest dew at night and extract moisture from the air. These mechanics cleverly adapt the survival genre to fit the Dune universe’s unique constraints.

MMO Elements and Exploration Shine

Dune: Awakening is a massively multiplayer online survival game with base-building, resource gathering, PvP elements, and co-op survival. Like Funcom’s own Conan Exiles, you’ll build ramshackle homes, team up with friends, and navigate dangerous biomes — though you’re constantly forced to uproot and migrate as new areas open.

Denis Villeneuve Teases ‘Dune: Messiah’ as the Third Chapter in His Epic Trilogy

There’s always something to do: new gear to craft, schematics to hunt, and zones to unlock. Despite its desert setting, Awakening keeps the crafting loop engaging and rewarding.

But the Combat… Needs Work

Where the game falters is in its lackluster combat system. With Holtzman shields rendering most guns useless (true to lore), fights devolve into clunky melee brawls that feel more like a chore than a thrill. Enemies swarm, weapon-switching feels awkward, and encounters lack satisfying rhythm.

Still, there’s hope — the deeper combat systems remain locked behind progression. If Funcom refines the feel and balance, it could become more enjoyable over time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Funcom (@officialfuncom)

Launch Bugs and Technical Hiccups

Despite a delayed launch, Funcom’s Dune: Awakening still struggles with bugs: disappearing terrain, unstable servers, and even vanishing sandworms have plagued sessions. While the game is more stable than early beta builds, it’s still a rough ride technically, especially for a game with such grand ambitions.

Funcom’s Dune: Awakening is not for the faint of heart — or the casual gamer. It’s a demanding survival MMO steeped in lore, full of high highs and frustrating lows. But for Dune fans, it’s the most faithful adaptation the franchise has seen in gaming yet. If you can survive the early grind (and the occasional crash), there’s greatness buried in the sand.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Piston Raises $7.5M to Disrupt Fleet Fuel Payments With Cardless, Fraud-Free Platform Spark Capital, with support from Pear VC and BOND

Piston Raises $7.5M to Disrupt Fleet Fuel Payments With Cardless, Fraud-Free Platform
By June 11, 2025
Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill June Moon

Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill
By June 11, 2025
Who’s Really Behind the Chaos in Downtown L.A.? Unmasking the Agitators Disrupting Anti-ICE Protests LA curfew karen Bass Mayor Jim Mcdowell Donald Trump Gavin Newsom

Who’s Really Behind the Chaos in Downtown L.A.? Unmasking the Agitators Disrupting Anti-ICE Protests
By June 11, 2025
Stephen King’s The Institute Brings Psychic Horror to MGM+ This July: Watch the Chilling Trailer Now

Stephen King’s The Institute Brings Psychic Horror to MGM+ This July: Watch the Chilling Trailer Now
By June 11, 2025
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Malia’s Stage Name and Her Quest for Independence Obama Daughter Hollywood Barack obama

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Malia’s Stage Name and Her Quest for Independence
By June 11, 2025
Rachel Brosnahan to Star Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent’ Jo Murray’s legal thriller novel Dissection of a Murder, David E. Kelley, J J Abrams, and Jake Gyllenhaal Bad Robot

Rachel Brosnahan to Star Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent’
By June 11, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs

Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs
By June 11, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill June Moon

Strawberry Moon 2025: See Tonight’s Rare Lunar Display During Major Standstill
By June 11, 2025
Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs

Bandai Namco Rolls Out Elden Ring: NIGHTREIGN Patch 1.01.2 to Fix Critical Gameplay Bugs
By June 11, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Hollywood

Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover
Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
To Top
Loading...