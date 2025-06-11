Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis

Frank Herbert’s iconic Dune universe finally gets the survival MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online Game) treatment in Funcom’s ambitious — and occasionally frustrating — new game, Dune: Awakening. Set on the scorching sands of Arrakis, Dune: Awakening drops players into a punishing environment where survival hinges on every drop of water, every shadow of a rock, and the terrifying possibility of being eaten alive by a Shai-Hulud. After more than 35 hours of gameplay, it’s clear: Funcom has crafted the most immersive Dune experience to date — even if it comes with some serious growing pains.

A Brutal Sandbox That Lives and Breathes Dune Lore

Unlike traditional survival MMOs, Dune: Awakening weaponizes its world against the player. Standing in sunlight without protection? You’re toast — literally. Wandering too long in the open? A sandworm might swallow you whole. From regular sandstorms to radiation-filled regions, the game forces you to respect Arrakis as a living, hostile entity.







This ruthless realism is the game’s greatest strength. Water isn’t just a health item — it’s life, currency, and a crafting material. Instead of punching trees (which don’t exist on Arrakis), players harvest dew at night and extract moisture from the air. These mechanics cleverly adapt the survival genre to fit the Dune universe’s unique constraints.

MMO Elements and Exploration Shine

Dune: Awakening is a massively multiplayer online survival game with base-building, resource gathering, PvP elements, and co-op survival. Like Funcom’s own Conan Exiles, you’ll build ramshackle homes, team up with friends, and navigate dangerous biomes — though you’re constantly forced to uproot and migrate as new areas open.

There’s always something to do: new gear to craft, schematics to hunt, and zones to unlock. Despite its desert setting, Awakening keeps the crafting loop engaging and rewarding.

But the Combat… Needs Work

Where the game falters is in its lackluster combat system. With Holtzman shields rendering most guns useless (true to lore), fights devolve into clunky melee brawls that feel more like a chore than a thrill. Enemies swarm, weapon-switching feels awkward, and encounters lack satisfying rhythm.

Still, there’s hope — the deeper combat systems remain locked behind progression. If Funcom refines the feel and balance, it could become more enjoyable over time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funcom (@officialfuncom)

Launch Bugs and Technical Hiccups

Despite a delayed launch, Funcom’s Dune: Awakening still struggles with bugs: disappearing terrain, unstable servers, and even vanishing sandworms have plagued sessions. While the game is more stable than early beta builds, it’s still a rough ride technically, especially for a game with such grand ambitions.

Funcom’s Dune: Awakening is not for the faint of heart — or the casual gamer. It’s a demanding survival MMO steeped in lore, full of high highs and frustrating lows. But for Dune fans, it’s the most faithful adaptation the franchise has seen in gaming yet. If you can survive the early grind (and the occasional crash), there’s greatness buried in the sand.