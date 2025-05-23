Connect with us

Elden Ring Movie in the Works from A24 and Alex Garland, the Mind Behind Ex Machina and Dredd

George R.R. Martin FromSoftware and Bandai Namco

Elden Ring Movie in the Works from A24 and Alex Garland, the Mind Behind Ex Machina and Dredd

Screen Plunge
The Elden Ring movie is finally real — and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and artistically driven video game adaptations ever made. A24, the studio known for genre-defining films like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Hereditary, has officially tapped Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Civil War) to direct the upcoming live-action Elden Ring film, based on the award-winning action RPG from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. In a significant twist with fans buzzing, George R.R. Martin, who helped craft the game’s intricate mythology, is also attached as a producer, bringing the film back to its literary-inspired roots.

Why Alex Garland Is the Perfect Director for Elden Ring

Garland might not seem like the obvious pick for a fantasy epic — he’s never directed a sword-swinging medieval tale before. But fans of his work know he’s always been a gamer at heart, with an eye for translating the immersive feeling of playing a video game into unforgettable cinematic experiences.



In fact, Garland is behind what many fans call the best “video game movie” ever made that wasn’t based on a game: 2012’s Dredd. The cult sci-fi action film, written and unofficially directed by Garland, drops audiences into a bullet-riddled vertical maze reminiscent of The Raid or a Call of Duty campaign. It’s high-octane, stylish, and deeply immersive — exactly what an Elden Ring movie demands.

Alex Garland’s game-inspired vision goes way back. He helped write Halo’s unmade film adaptation, collaborated on titles like Enslaved: Odyssey to the West and DmC: Devil May Cry, and even cited The Last of Us as “better than 28 Days Later,” the zombie flick he famously penned.

A24 Music: Acclaimed Film Studio Ventures Into Sound With New Music Division

A24 and FromSoft: A Dream (and Nightmare) Team-Up

The Elden Ring game was beloved for its brutal difficulty, cryptic lore, and stunning open-world design. Translating that to film isn’t easy, but A24 is no stranger to cinematic risk. With Garland at the helm and Martin offering mythological oversight, this project has the potential to be more than just another video game movie. It could become a genre-defining event.

Garland has long admired the dreamlike, surreal quality of FromSoftware games, especially Dark Souls, which he once described as having “embedded poetry.” That artistic reverence could be the secret weapon in adapting Elden Ring, where the story is often told not through dialogue, but through eerie ruins, haunted NPCs, and cryptic item descriptions.

What to Expect from the Elden Ring Movie

While casting and plot details remain under wraps, fans can expect the film to lean heavily into tone, atmosphere, and brutally choreographed combat — hallmarks of both Garland’s past work and FromSoftware’s game design. Expect massive bosses, philosophical undertones, and a visual style that blends heavy metal with high fantasy.

The Elden Ring movie is officially happening, with Alex Garland directing and George R.R. Martin producing — and if his track record with Dredd is any indication, this could be the video game adaptation that finally breaks the curse.


