Skich Store to Launch Android Version, Pioneers Alternative App Store for Mobile Games

Launching its Android version globally this June, Skich already has 60+ developers in the pipeline. What sets it apart? A discovery-first model — no ads, no paid placements, just personalized recommendations powered by gameplay behavior. Think Spotify, but for mobile games.

In a move reshaping mobile gaming, Skich Store, a next-generation mobile game discovery and distribution platform, is set to launch its Android version, following a successful iOS rollout earlier this year. As one of the first alternative app stores on iOS after the platform’s gatekeeping loosened, Skich Store is turning heads with its player-centric philosophy and indie-first approach.

As the conversation around app store regulation intensifies, Skich Store is quietly emerging as a major contender in the evolving mobile gaming landscape. One of the few alternative app stores already live on iOS in Europe, Skich is rapidly expanding, with approvals expected in the UK, Brazil, Japan, and Australia by year’s end.

Initially introduced in 2020 as a game recommendation app, Skich Store now emerges as a full-scale mobile game marketplace, combining the personalisation of Spotify, the community spirit of Steam, and the swipe-based interface of Tinder.

Skich’s mission is simple: make game discovery fun, fair, and frictionless.

“We address challenges for both players and developers,” says Sergey Budkovski, CEO and co-founder of Skich Store. “Players struggle to find quality games buried under ads and top charts. Developers — especially indie creators — fight for visibility without big budgets. We’re solving both.”







What Makes Skich Store Different?

Personalized Recommendations Across 240+ Genres

Skich uses an intelligent algorithm to recommend games based on user preferences, gameplay habits, and niche genres, making game discovery far more relevant than traditional platforms like Google Play or the App Store.

Swipe-Based Interface

Inspired by dating apps, users can quickly browse game cards in a fun, intuitive interface that eliminates choice overload.

Social Game Discovery

Users can follow friends, influencers, and community-curated gamelists to explore new titles. Real-time tracking of what others are playing adds a social dimension missing from mainstream stores.

Developer-Friendly Ecosystem

No paid promotions. No rigged visibility. Games rise through organic user engagement, not marketing spend. The platform offers a lower 15% commission rate, and already hosts 60+ indie developers in its onboarding queue.

Global Growth Potential

Currently available in select European regions, Skich is expanding to the UK, Brazil, Japan, and Australia by 2026, riding the wave of antitrust-driven app store reforms.

The store is also completely free to use as a game store on iOS and Android, offering pre-registration features, launch notifications, and tailored updates — elements that modern gamers expect but rarely find outside of premium platforms.

With over 120,000 organic monthly visitors to its web platform and engagement levels 3–5x higher than on conventional stores, Skich Store is poised to redefine mobile gaming access and discovery.

As app store gatekeeping begins to crack, Skich stands ready to usher in a new era of mobile game discovery — one where players enjoy curated experiences, and developers no longer fight an uphill battle for visibility.

Backed by GEM Capital, one of the world’s top gaming investors, and previously featured by Apple itself, Skich is positioning itself as the go-to platform for indie games and transparent discovery. As AI-fueled development surges, finding great games shouldn’t be harder, and Skich is making sure it isn’t.