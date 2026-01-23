Connect with us

Drake, Drake charity, Nelk Boys marathon, 100-mile ultramarathon, HunterSeven Foundation, Featured 

Drake Donates $150,000 to 100-Mile Ultramarathon Charity Run Supporting Veterans

Drake has once again proven his philanthropic muscle, donating $150,000 to a viral 100-mile ultramarathon charity challenge that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention among U.S. military veterans.

The donation came during a high-profile endurance run organised by YouTube group the Nelk Boys, alongside American ultrarunning influencers Andy Glaze and Matthew Johnson, who ran from near Rachel, Nevada (close to Area 51) to Las Vegas. The challenge supported the HunterSeven Foundation, a non-profit focused on early cancer detection and prevention for veterans exposed to toxic environments during military service.

Drake’s Donation Pushes Fundraiser Past $330,000

The group began the gruelling run on January 21, covering the full 100-mile distance in just over 25 hours. By the time they reached Las Vegas on January 22, the fundraiser had amassed US$330,000, significantly boosted by Drake’s six-figure contribution.

Drake donated under the alias “ICEMAN”, a reference widely believed to nod toward his upcoming studio album. His message — “Love you boys big 6’ers keep rolling” — acknowledged both the Nelk Boys’ Canadian roots and the physical toll of the challenge.

The entire run was livestreamed on the Kick platform, where the five-time Grammy Award winner tuned in to show support, drawing massive online engagement and real-time donations from viewers.

Ultrarunners Lead the Way Through Extreme Conditions

Ultrarunning veterans Andy Glaze and Matthew Johnson played a critical role in guiding the YouTubers through the challenge. Glaze, a firefighter and elite endurance athlete, has completed some of the world’s toughest races, including Cocodona 250, Leadville 100, and UTMB Mont-Blanc.

Johnson, 30, is known for holding the record for the fastest run across the Texas 1000, a punishing route stretching from the state’s northern border to its southern tip. Their expertise proved essential as participants battled fatigue, leg pain, and desert conditions across Nevada.

Medical support vehicles followed the runners throughout the journey, with scheduled check-ins at key mileage points to ensure safety.

The group completed the run in the parking lot of Red Rock Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, celebrating with champagne after crossing the finish line. What began as a niche endurance feat quickly turned into a viral crossover between music culture, YouTube entertainment, and ultrarunning, drawing attention from fans across multiple communities.

With Drake’s donation pushing the campaign far beyond its original goal, the challenge stands as a powerful example of how influencer-driven events can translate online visibility into meaningful real-world impact.

