India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

In a first for India’s defense sector, deep-tech drone pioneer Zuppa and industrial 3D printing leader Divide By Zero Technologies (DBZ) have announced a game-changing partnership to create mobile rapid fabrication units — deployable containers capable of 3D printing, assembling, and deploying drones directly at the frontlines.

The initiative marks a turning point for defense manufacturing agility. With the new Rapid Fabrication Container Units, Indian defense forces will be able to design, print, and launch drones in a matter of hours, reducing dependency on centralized facilities and long logistics chains.

Bringing the Factory to the Frontline

Each mobile fabrication unit integrates DBZ’s industrial-grade additive manufacturing systems with Zuppa’s AI-powered drone platforms and mission control software. The result: a fully self-sufficient production hub that can be deployed in remote, high-risk, or fast-changing environments.

This modular setup allows for:

On-demand drone fabrication for tactical, surveillance, or logistics missions

Rapid repair and customization of damaged or specialized drones

Real-time deployment powered by Zuppa’s autonomous systems

“This collaboration is a major step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat in frontline technology,” said Venkatesh Sai, Co-Founder and Technical Director at Zuppa. “By enabling rapid, on-demand drone manufacturing right at the field, we’re giving defense forces unprecedented autonomy and adaptability.”

Echoing this vision, Swapnil Sansare, Founder and CEO of DBZ, added: “Our partnership with Zuppa transforms our belief in mobile, autonomous manufacturing into reality — bringing high-speed 3D printing from the factory floor to the battlefield.”

Aligning India with Global Defense Innovation

Globally, deployable fabrication systems are gaining traction — with the U.S. startup Firestorm Labs leading similar innovations in drone manufacturing. The Zuppa–DBZ alliance places India in this elite circle of defense technology pioneers, underscoring the nation’s growing strategic self-reliance and dual-use tech leadership.

The mobile drone fabrication units are expected to revolutionize unmanned aerial operations in both conflict zones and disaster-response missions. This collaboration not only advances India’s defense capabilities but also embodies the spirit of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

By merging AI-driven autonomy, next-gen 3D printing, and field-ready modular engineering, Zuppa and DBZ are charting the future of military readiness — where the battlefield itself becomes a factory.