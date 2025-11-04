Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

Defence

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a first for India’s defense sector, deep-tech drone pioneer Zuppa and industrial 3D printing leader Divide By Zero Technologies (DBZ) have announced a game-changing partnership to create mobile rapid fabrication units — deployable containers capable of 3D printing, assembling, and deploying drones directly at the frontlines.

The initiative marks a turning point for defense manufacturing agility. With the new Rapid Fabrication Container Units, Indian defense forces will be able to design, print, and launch drones in a matter of hours, reducing dependency on centralized facilities and long logistics chains.

Bringing the Factory to the Frontline

Each mobile fabrication unit integrates DBZ’s industrial-grade additive manufacturing systems with Zuppa’s AI-powered drone platforms and mission control software. The result: a fully self-sufficient production hub that can be deployed in remote, high-risk, or fast-changing environments.

This modular setup allows for:

  • On-demand drone fabrication for tactical, surveillance, or logistics missions

  • Rapid repair and customization of damaged or specialized drones

  • Real-time deployment powered by Zuppa’s autonomous systems

“This collaboration is a major step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat in frontline technology,” said Venkatesh Sai, Co-Founder and Technical Director at Zuppa. “By enabling rapid, on-demand drone manufacturing right at the field, we’re giving defense forces unprecedented autonomy and adaptability.”

Echoing this vision, Swapnil Sansare, Founder and CEO of DBZ, added: “Our partnership with Zuppa transforms our belief in mobile, autonomous manufacturing into reality — bringing high-speed 3D printing from the factory floor to the battlefield.”

Aligning India with Global Defense Innovation

Globally, deployable fabrication systems are gaining traction — with the U.S. startup Firestorm Labs leading similar innovations in drone manufacturing. The Zuppa–DBZ alliance places India in this elite circle of defense technology pioneers, underscoring the nation’s growing strategic self-reliance and dual-use tech leadership.

The mobile drone fabrication units are expected to revolutionize unmanned aerial operations in both conflict zones and disaster-response missions. This collaboration not only advances India’s defense capabilities but also embodies the spirit of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

By merging AI-driven autonomy, next-gen 3D printing, and field-ready modular engineering, Zuppa and DBZ are charting the future of military readiness — where the battlefield itself becomes a factory.

  • India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units
  • India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Defence

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units
By November 4, 2025
Hollywood Mourns Diane Ladd Dies at 89 Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter Laura Dern's Mother

Hollywood Mourns: Diane Ladd Dies at 89, Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter
By November 4, 2025
MacKenzie Scott Donates $80 Million to Howard University Amid Federal Shutdown

MacKenzie Scott Donates $80 Million to Howard University Amid Federal Shutdown
By November 4, 2025
Hollywood Mourns Diane Ladd Dies at 89 Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter Laura Dern's Mother

Hollywood Mourns: Diane Ladd Dies at 89, Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter
By November 4, 2025
Taylor Sheridan Leaves Paramount for Mega NBCUniversal Deal

Taylor Sheridan Leaves Paramount for Mega NBCUniversal Deal
By October 28, 2025
‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand Revival of Cancelled ‘Kylo Ren Redemption’ Film

‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand Revival of Cancelled ‘Kylo Ren Redemption’ Film
By October 27, 2025
LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era

LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era
By November 4, 2025
India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units
By November 4, 2025
BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025 Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026

BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025: Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026
By November 4, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”

ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”
By October 27, 2025
WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2

WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold: Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2
By October 27, 2025
Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration

Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration
By October 27, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

E! News

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Explosive Hearing

Hip Hop/ Rap

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Explosive Hearing
To Top
Loading...