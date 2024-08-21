Axis Ecorp, operating in the holiday home sector, made its foray into the growing fractional ownership segment through a strategic partnership with the Fraction Ownership Investment Community (FOIC) and Moneytree Realty. This initiative offers investors a cost-effective way to own high-end luxury properties. The first project under this collaboration features luxury suites in the prime location of North Goa, near the rapidly developing MOPA region.









Investors will be able to own a fraction of these premium suites in North Goa, a model gaining traction in India. FOIC will manage the properties to ensure top-tier service, while Moneytree Realty will focus on acquiring subscribers. The initial offering will be limited to 200 investors, with a short subscription window.

The fractional ownership model is becoming a popular investment avenue, allowing buyers to access luxury real estate at a fraction of the total cost. According to JLL, India’s fractional ownership market is expected to surpass $5 billion by 2030. Axis Ecorp aims to capitalize on this trend, targeting Rs 100 crore in revenue from this initiative within the financial year, with more projects like in Biorth Goa in the pipeline.

The project is strategically located near the new MOPA International Airport, enhancing accessibility to North Goa. As the region continues to attract tourists, demand for high-end properties is expected to rise, further boosting the investment potential.

Axis Ecorp CEO Aditya Kushwaha remarked, “This partnership allows us to offer both luxury living and a smart investment in a growing market.”

Sachin Arora, Founder and Director of Moneytree Realty, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “As fractional ownership gains traction in India, Moneytree Realty remains dedicated to providing our clients with lucrative investment opportunities. Our collaboration with Axis Ecorp on this innovative project allows us to present a distinctive, high-return investment in the luxury real estate market, ensuring our subscribers benefit from this rapidly growing trend.”

Tarandeep Singh, Director at FOIC, highlighted the value of their expertise, saying, “With our proficiency in property management, investors can expect superior maintenance and top-tier service. We are excited to further expand into the fractional ownership market with this and other ventures.”

Focused on creating vibrant communities, Axis Ecorp’s developments, such as Axis Blues, Axis Lake City, and Axis Yog Villas, offer tranquil living spaces amidst Goa’s stunning landscapes.