Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte is advocating for direct international flights to the state as part of a strategic effort to boost its tourism sector. During a recent meeting with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rohan Khaunte emphasized the need to enhance Goa’s global accessibility by increasing direct connections with major international cities. This move is seen as essential for attracting more international tourists and solidifying Goa’s reputation as a world-class travel destination.









Khaunte, accompanied by Tourism Secretary Sanjeev Ahuja and Director of Tourism Suneel Anchipaka, highlighted the critical role that direct international flights could play in transforming Goa’s tourism landscape. By establishing stronger air links with key global hubs, Goa could significantly boost tourist arrivals, particularly from Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Held a meeting with Union Minister for Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji and alongwith Secretary Sanjeev Ahuja & Director-Tourism Suneel Anchipaka, discussed our initiatives of Regenerative Tourism and sought Central support for enhancing Tourism Infrastructure in Goa.… pic.twitter.com/69SkKmQlVs — Rohan Khaunte (@RohanKhaunte) August 10, 2024

Another major focus of the meeting was the advancement of the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, particularly for the Basilica of Bom Jesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Basilica is set to play a central role in an upcoming major exposition that is expected to draw global attention. Khaunte stressed the importance of completing the PRASHAD project in time for the event, enhancing the cultural and spiritual appeal of Goa.

In addition to international connectivity and heritage conservation, Rohan Khaunte also discussed Goa’s pioneering efforts in Regenerative Tourism, which emphasizes sustainable practices to preserve and restore natural ecosystems while promoting tourism. This approach is aligned with the broader global shift towards more sustainable and responsible tourism practices.

The Union Minister assured full support from the central government to help Goa achieve its tourism goals, including infrastructure development and promotional efforts. With these initiatives, Goa aims to position itself as a top global tourist destination, blending cultural heritage, sustainability, and enhanced connectivity.