Max has released an extended teaser trailer for ‘The Penguin’, the upcoming DC crime drama series. This limited series, a spinoff from Matt Reeves’ 2022 film “The Batman,” stars Colin Farrell as the notorious Gotham City gangster. The new footage delves deeper into the show’s world and characters, continuing directly after “The Batman.”

Produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros., ‘The Penguin’ exists within the Elseworlds banner, separate from the main DC universe overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The series boasts a stellar cast. Joining Colin Farrell as The Penguin are Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and more. The executive production team is equally impressive, with Reeves, Farrell, Dylan Clark, LeFranc, Craig Zobel, and Bill Carraro.









“The Penguin” is set to premiere this fall, providing fans with more content from Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” universe. Meanwhile, “The Batman Part II” has been postponed to October 2026.