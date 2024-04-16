Zigly, India’s pioneering tech-enabled omni-channel pet care brand, has recently wrapped up a heartwarming community initiative aimed at supporting homeless animals. The month-long campaign, held from March 1st to 31st, 2024, witnessed an incredible response from over 1000 pet parents who joined hands to donate used pet accessories to benefit stray animals.









The initiative saw Zigly Experience Centres in Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Bengaluru serving as collection points for the donations. Zigly partnered with five reputable NGOs specializing in animal welfare to distribute the collected accessories to pets in need, including municipal shelters, rescue homes, and groups caring for street animals. The donated items, ranging from collars and leashes to harnesses and beds, provided essential comfort to animals lacking even the most basic amenities.

To encourage participation and show appreciation for the donors, Zigly offered discounts of up to Rs. 500 on new accessories purchased for their pets. This gesture not only incentivized contributions but also fostered a sense of community among pet parents, uniting them for a noble cause.

Mr. Sushen Roy, Business Head of Zigly, expressed his gratitude to the pet parents who wholeheartedly supported the initiative, stating, “We are extremely grateful to all the kind-hearted pet parents who enthusiastically supported this initiative. Together we have made a positive impact on the lives of animals in need. At Zigly, we strongly believe in community action for animal welfare, and we’re proud to have brought pet parents together for this noble cause.”

The success of Zigly’s campaign underscores the power of community-driven efforts in addressing the needs of stray animals. The overwhelming response reflects a growing awareness and commitment to pet care in India. Through initiatives like these, Zigly continues to set an example for corporate social responsibility, demonstrating how businesses can make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals and the community at large.

In conclusion, Zigly’s initiative serves as a shining example of how collective action can create a significant impact on society’s most vulnerable members. As the brand continues to champion animal welfare, it inspires others to join the cause, creating a brighter future for pets in need across the country.