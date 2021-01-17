Skootr leases largest office space in Hyderabad

Skootr, India’s foremost “Premium Managed Office Space” operator has inked, the largest office space leasing with Managed space operations in Hyderabd. It will include private offices, a managed collaborative space with meeting rooms, F&B services and among other offerings. It will cater to large multinational clients wanting customized office space.









Rajat Johar, Country Head Skootr, said that with the COVID-19 outbreak, employees’ priorities have changed to health, safety and hygiene. “This has led to occupiers shifting their base from Grade B assets to Grade A office space. With Skootr providing space as a service’ wherein enterprises get the benefits of a hassle-free, fully customized, flexible office space with a negligible CapEx while meeting all compliance requirements and an additional focus on safety, sanitization and contactless technology suiting the occupier and the employees’ requirements.”

And on the back of various policy initiatives, widening customer base and increasing corporate requirements, Hyderabad has seen a healthy growth in office space in the last few years, which has triggered growth prospects in the managed workspace. Skootr, in a first of kind concept in Hyderabad for workspaces, has come up with a model focused on the design with true functionality and aesthetics in place for end-users.

To enhance more productivity, there are outdoor seating clusters and an art garden with multiple collaborative space revolving around nature ensuring for a well-ventilated workspace. Leaving behind the traditional spaces, some unconventional zones are provided for mutual interaction and recreation.

Moreover, by analyzing the recent developments, behavior patterns in how employees work and play, the operator is meeting the future of workspaces demands by delivering bespoke offices that resonate with the aspirations of today’s dynamic coporate clan. Skootr’s concept of managed office is a holistic package of real estate, design, community management, state-of-the-art IT solutions and soft office services such as F&B, travel, concierge etc.