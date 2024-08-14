StockHolding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), a leading subsidiary of IFCI Limited, has appointed Atul Saxena as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 5, 2024. Saxena, who brings over 25 years of experience in management, corporate finance, and capital markets, will lead SHCIL into its next phase of growth.









Atul Saxena’s career includes significant contributions at IFCI Limited, where he held senior roles in Credit & Recovery, Corporate Planning, and Internal Audit. His strategic leadership during his tenure at IFCI Infrastructure Development Limited, especially through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, showcased his ability to navigate complex situations and drive organizational success.

In his most recent role as Chief General Manager at IFCI, Saxena was instrumental in overseeing key financial and operational initiatives, contributing to the company’s overall strategic direction. His board experience as a Nominee and Non-Executive Director on various companies’ boards further underscores his expertise in corporate governance and strategic planning.

Atul Saxena’s educational background includes a degree in Civil Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta. This solid foundation and extensive professional experience position him well to lead SHCIL in its mission to deliver value to stakeholders and drive growth in the financial sector.

Atul Saxena expressed his enthusiasm upon his appointment, stating, “I am honoured to join StockHolding Corporation of India Limited as Managing Director & CEO. I look forward to working with the talented team at StockHolding to build on the company’s strong foundation and drive continued growth and innovation. Together, we will strive to deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders and achieve new milestones in our industry.”