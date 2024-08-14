Bitget Wallet Surpasses 30 Million Users, Outpaces MetaMask

Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 wallet, has reached a significant milestone of 30 million users, surpassing MetaMask in global app downloads for July 2024. This achievement marks a 50% growth in just four months, driven by the wallet’s innovative features and expansive global reach. Bitget Wallet recorded 1.7 million downloads in July, a 140% increase from the previous month and a 150% year-over-year growth.









The wallet now serves users in over 168 countries, with remarkable growth in Europe, North America, Oceania, and Asia. Notably, user growth in Russia, Italy, Sweden, and Australia has surged over 40 times compared to last year, while countries like France, Portugal, and Canada have seen growth rates exceeding 1000%. In Asia, downloads in Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand have increased 20 times, with India, Vietnam, and Singapore exceeding 300%. The African market, particularly Nigeria, has also shown impressive growth, with Bitget Wallet topping Nigerian App Store rankings.

Bitget Wallet’s success is attributed to its innovative offerings, including multi-chain aggregation, on-chain token charts, cross-chain transactions, and NFT market integration. It has also become the top wallet in the meme coin ecosystem, supporting advanced trading features and smart money tracking. As Bitget Wallet continues to expand, it plans to introduce new features focused on enhancing user experience and driving global growth.

Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet, emphasized the importance of innovation and ecosystem development in the Web3 space, stating that Bitget Wallet aims to increase market share and propel the entire industry forward. With a strong focus on global expansion, Bitget Wallet is poised to lead the future of Web3.