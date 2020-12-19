Tata Steel believes diverse and inclusive environment enables employees, features in IWEI’s Silver category

The India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) has named Tata Steel as a Top Employer for LGBT+ inclusion. The company has been recognized for it commitment to advancing equality for LGBT+ people.

The IWEI is India’s first-of-its-kind comprehensive benchmarking study to measure and enable efforts for LGBT+ inclusion. It features 52 organizations that have been recognized as bronze, silver or gold. It is a definitive benchmarking tool for organizations in India to measure their progress on Lesbian, Gay, Bi and Trans inclusion from the Indian context, the legal framework, and social structure.









Atrayee S Sanyal, Vice President (Designate) Human Resources Management – Tata Steel, said the company believes a diverse and inclusive environment enables employees to express themselves openly. “In our experience, workplace diversity not only attracts the best talent, widens the talent pool but also adds to the organizational culture and business results,” he explained. “We are proud to feature among the IWEI 2020 Top Employers for LGBT+ inclusion. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to foster a culture of allyship to actively promote LGBT+ empowerment and build a benchmark workplace.”

In May 2018, Tata Steel launched WINGS, a LGBTQ+ employee resource group, and in 2019, the company rolled out a new HR policy that enables colleagues from the LGBTQ+ community to avail all HR benefits permissible under the law for their partners (people of same-sex living together) like coverage for child care leave, new born parent leave, medical benefits, joint house points, employee assistance programmes, domestic travel policy, health check-ups, transfer and relocation benefits, honeymoon package and more, reinforcing the culture of inclusion.

Keeping up with changing times, the company has introduced several path-breaking policies, practices and initiatives for various segments of the workforce like five-day workweek, menstrual leave, sabbatical policy. It has also made significant progress in the field of gender equality and is working towards its target of having 20 per cent women officers in the workforce by 2025.