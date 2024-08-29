Amazon’s cloud computing chief, Matt Garman, recently predicted a potential shift in the role of software engineers due to the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. During a June “fireside chat” with Amazon Web Services (AWS) employees, Matt Garman discussed how AI advancements could soon force developers to shift their focus away from traditional coding. Leaked audio from the event, obtained by Business Insider, captured Garman stating that, within the next two years, many software engineers might not be coding.

“If you go forward 24 months from now, or some amount of time — I can’t exactly predict where it is — it’s possible that most developers are not coding,” Matt Garman reportedly said.









His remarks come amid Amazon’s ongoing cost-cutting efforts, which have led to multiple layoffs this year, particularly within the company’s cloud unit and other divisions such as Twitch and Prime Video. According to Matt Garman, the rise of AI will significantly alter the daily tasks of software developers, pushing them to focus more on understanding customer needs and building innovative solutions rather than spending time writing code.

He explained that the shift toward AI would help AWS employees “upskill and learn about new technologies,” expanding their capabilities in other areas. Matt Garman emphasised the importance of adapting to the changing technological landscape, stating that employees must concentrate on what customers require and the final product being built rather than simply coding.

A spokesperson for Amazon clarified Garman’s comments, noting that he was outlining a future where AI allows developers to “accomplish more” rather than signalling a reduction in their roles. The spokesperson added that Garman spoke about how Amazon Web Services (AWS) will continue to remove “undifferentiated heavy lifting” from developers’ workloads, enabling them to focus more on innovation.

However, while some proponents argue that AI will streamline work processes, others fear it will lead to significant job losses. In January, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that AI could impact up to 60% of jobs in the U.S., potentially worsening wealth inequality. Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft’s AI unit, also raised concerns, predicting that many white-collar workers may be displaced by AI advancements in the coming years.

Last year, Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, boldly predicted that “there will be no programmers in five years” due to AI’s disruptive capabilities.