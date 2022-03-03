Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Vodafone Idea board approves raising up to Rs 14,500 crore

Vodafone Idea board approves raising up to Rs 14,500 crore

Telecom

Vodafone Idea board approves raising up to Rs 14,500 crore

Press Trust of India
Published on

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said its board has approved raising of up to Rs 14,500 crore, including Rs 4,500 crore from promoter entities.



An amount of Rs 10,000 crore would be raised by way of sale of equity or through debt instruments such as ADR, GDR and FCCBs. In a regulatory filing, the company said the board has cleared issuance of up to 338.3 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 13.30 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 4,500 crore.

Also read: Govt issues draft rules for displaying fitness certificate, registration mark on vehicles

These shares will be issued to Euro Pacific Securities Ltd and Prime Metals Ltd (Vodafone Group entities and promoters of the company), and Oriana Investments Pte Ltd (an Aditya Birla Group entity) on a preferential basis, the filing said.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kritsnam Technologies secures Rs 6 crore in Pre Series A round

Funding News

Kritsnam Technologies secures Rs 6 crore in Pre Series A round
Polygon bags $450 million from Sequoia India, SoftBank, others

Funding News

Polygon bags $450 million from Sequoia India, SoftBank, others
This startup is making waves in feminine hygiene segment with its sustainable products

In Conversation

This startup is making waves in feminine hygiene segment with its sustainable products
To Top
Loading...