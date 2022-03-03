Connect with us

Govt issues draft rules for displaying fitness certificate, registration mark on vehicles

Press Trust of India
Vehicles will have to display validity of fitness certificate and registration mark in a prescribed manner, as per a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday.



The ministry, in a statement, said in case of heavy goods / passenger vehicles, medium goods/passenger vehicles and light motor vehicles, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen.

In case of auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, e-carts and quadricycles too it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen, if fitted. For motorcycles, it shall be displayed on a conspicuous part of the vehicle. According to the notification, vehicles will have to display the information in yellow colour on blue background in type Arial bold script.


