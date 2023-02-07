EatFit, one of India’s largest healthy food platforms, said that their original campaign ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane ki Bhook’ was plagiarised by a large Global brand recently. EatFit, a truly Indian brand launched this campaign during the ICC Men’s international T20 World Cup last year. This campaign also aired on ‘Shark Tank’ India, where EatFit was a sponsor of both, the show and the cricket tournament.

EatFit’s campaign ‘#KuchKarDikhanekiBhook’ associates one’s hunger with the desire, passion, and ambition to do better, while linking it back to the fact that ‘if one eats good food, everything else falls in place’, as the food we eat is our main fuel. EatFit launched this campaign in 2 phases.









In phase 1, the campaign was launched during the ICC Men’s international T20 World Cup, a tournament of cricket, which is linked to ambition and also fuels the desire and hearts of many Indians. The creative featured many loved Indian cricket players and was aired across multiple platforms, including television and OTT.

In phase 2 of its launch, the campaign was used on the Indian television show ‘Shark Tank’ where the brand equated ‘hunger’, desire and passion with ‘entrepreneurship’ and ‘problem-solving’. The ‘behind the scenes’ segment of the show on SonyLiv is titled ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane ki Bhook by EatFit’.

This original campaign was written and conceptualized by Reshma Thomas, an Indian creative artist. Piyush Mishra who is a voice artist is the voice of the campaign.

EatFit has come across media articles and social media posts that talk about the launch of a recent master brand campaign with the same tagline, by a global brand, that has been conceptualized by a renowned global advertising agency. This is an example where we see large global brands overpowering homegrown Indian companies.

Speaking on the issue, Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods pledges for the respect that should be given to creativity and individual artists today. “Plagiarism in advertising is not acceptable. It is unethical and takes away the value of art, hard work, and creativity of the brand in creating the original idea. Our campaign ‘Kuch Kar Dikhane ki Bhook’ was conceptualized by an individual artist. We’re extremely disappointed to see a global brand reuse the exact same concept and tagline, without doing their due diligence. I request the brand to take down this plagiarised campaign. India needs to safeguard the efforts of individual artists and push back on blatant plagiarism. Let’s come together to support originality, the value for creativity and give recognition where it’s due.”

EatFit is part of the Ankit Nagori-led Curefoods, a truly Indian homegrown brand which commenced operations in 2020. It is now the second-largest cloud kitchen player in India in terms of footprint with the largest manufacturing capability in the fresh food space. The brand is strongly entrenched in the Indian value system of nutrition and provides delicious, nutritious, and quality Indian food to its consumers.

Curefoods is a leading cloud kitchens operator in India founded by Ankit Nagori. It commenced its operations in 2020. It houses brands like EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Great Indian Khichdi, Sharief Bhai, Frozen Bottle among others. It has over 150 kitchens that cater to over 10 cuisines, across 15 cities in India. Curefoods is the second-largest cloud kitchen player in India in terms of footprint with the largest manufacturing capability in the fresh food space. Additional information on Curefoods is available at https://curefoods.in