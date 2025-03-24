Hanumankind’s Run It Up Brings Kerala’s Cultural Pulse to Global Hip-Hop

Indian rapper Hanumankind, born Sooraj Cherukat, has once again ignited the music scene with his latest single, Run It Up. Following the success of Big Dawgs in 2024, this track marks a significant evolution in his artistry, blending high-energy hip-hop with the rich cultural heritage of Kerala. Run It Up showcases Hanumankind’s signature lyrical dexterity, coupled with immersive production by Kalmi and striking visuals directed by Bijoy Shetty.

A Fusion of Tradition and Hip-Hop

From the first beat, Run It Up commands attention. The song is deeply rooted in Kerala’s sonic traditions, with the chenda—a traditional cylindrical drum—setting the rhythmic backdrop. The interplay of hip-hop beats with the chenda’s resonant percussion gives the track a raw, earthy quality that enhances its anthemic feel. Alongside this, bells ring out, adding a ceremonial touch, making the song feel like both a battle cry and a celebration.

Lyrically, Hanumankind weaves themes of ambition, resilience, and cultural pride. His opening lines—“We dealing with things you ain’t seen before / We feeling the weight of our ancestors”—immediately set the tone for a track that speaks to generational strength and struggle. His words capture the essence of overcoming adversity while honouring the past; a sentiment echoed throughout the song.

The chorus delivers an uplifting and defiant message: “Run it up, the sun is up / To when it’s down, get ya money up / I put money down on all of us / On my people now, on what I love.”

This hook cements Run It Up as a rallying call for self-determination and perseverance, making it more than just a song—it’s a statement.

A Visual Spectacle of South Indian Art Forms

The music video for Run It Up takes the cultural infusion even further, presenting an immersive visual experience that celebrates Kerala’s traditional art forms. Directed by Bijoy Shetty, the video is drenched in rust-hued aesthetics, symbolizing both the land and the fire within its people.

The video prominently features Kalaripayattu, one of the world’s oldest martial arts, known for its agile movements, weapon-based combat, and spiritual discipline. The performers’ dynamic strikes and acrobatics mirror the energy of Hanumankind’s verses, reinforcing the theme of resilience.

Beyond martial arts, the video highlights Theyyam, a ritualistic dance form in which performers don elaborate face paint and costumes to embody deities, and Kathakali, a classical dance-drama characterized by intricate gestures and vibrant makeup. Additionally, Garudan Thookkam, a ritual performance in which dancers portray eagles in a trance-like state, adds to the song’s visual intensity.

These cultural elements don’t just serve as backdrops—they’re integral to Run It Up, blending seamlessly with the music’s modern urban energy. The video’s pacing and cinematography accentuate the song’s highs and lows, making for an electrifying experience.

Pushing the Boundaries of Desi Hip-Hop

Hanumankind’s Run It Up is more than a fusion of Indian and Western styles; it’s a bold assertion of identity in the global hip-hop space. His ability to interlace regional influences without diluting the genre’s essence sets him apart in India’s growing rap movement. Fans have lauded the track for its high-energy production and seamless cultural integration, proving that Indian hip-hop is not just evolving—it’s setting new standards.