Bitget Launches PRO Mode to Elevate VIP and Institutional Crypto Trading

Bitget, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges and Web3, has officially launched Bitget PRO—a specialized service tier designed exclusively for institutional clients and VIP traders. Engineered for those executing high-frequency, high-volume, and API-driven trading strategies, Bitget PRO is a bold step in the platform’s mission to offer world-class infrastructure for serious digital asset participants.

The new Bitget PRO program provides a full suite of institutional-grade tools, from lower trading fees and custom custody solutions to enhanced API rate limits, priority support, higher withdrawal caps, and exclusive lending options. This update delivers seamless access to complex capital strategies while meeting the evolving demands of quantitative and professional traders.“Institutional traders are shaping the crypto narrative through scale and precision,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Bitget PRO is more than a product—it’s a hub for high-performance, secure, and scalable trading tailored for crypto’s elite.”

Built for Power Users, By Power Users

Unlike Bitget’s standard VIP program geared toward manual and retail traders, Bitget PRO is optimized for automated API trading. The platform’s internal automation tracks a user’s eligibility daily at 9:00 AM UTC+8, automatically upgrading qualified users. For example, crypto traders who hit a 30-day volume threshold with at least 20% of their trades executed via API are instantly promoted to PRO 1 status. Those falling short revert to VIP status.







Benefits scale by PRO level and include:

Higher API frequency limits

Expanded sub-account options

Institutional lending with up to 5x spot leverage

Private-link connectivity for enhanced security

Customized broker and market maker programs

Comprehensive Trading Ecosystem

Bitget’s recent rollouts set the stage for Bitget PRO. Earlier this year, the platform introduced Unified Accounts—enabling live, multi-pair trading from a single interface—and expanded its OTC services. Strategic partnerships with top custodians like Cobo and Fireblocks further fortify asset security, meeting the compliance and risk demands of institutions.

In tandem, Bitget’s Institutional Lending Service has given crypto traders access to scalable capital for both spot and (soon) derivative markets, helping firms capitalize on volatility with confidence and control.

Next-Gen Crypto Infrastructure

With Bitget PRO, the company is clearly positioning itself as the go-to exchange for institutions, hedge funds, brokers, and VIPs navigating a maturing digital asset space. As traditional finance continues its migration to blockchain, Bitget is leading the way with precision tools and enterprise-level service.