Robert Downey Jr. Draws a Legal Line in the Sand Over AI Replicas: “I Intend to Sue”

Robert Downey Jr.'s caution also comes at a time when Artificial Intelligence is becoming a central theme in his creative work. He starring on Broadway in McNeal, a play that sharply critiques corporate power in the tech sector, including real-world figures such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The actor expressed frustration with tech moguls who present themselves as responsible gatekeepers while profiting from controversial tools.
Robert Downey Jr. is making his stance on artificial intelligence crystal clear: no digital doppelgängers — not now, not ever. In a candid and fiery appearance on the On With Kara Swisher podcast, the Oscar-winning actor issued a stern warning to Hollywood: anyone who attempts to digitally recreate him using AI technology will be met with legal action. “I intend to sue all future executives just on spec,” Downey said, taking direct aim at the growing trend of AI-generated celebrity likenesses in film and media.

The conversation arose as Kara Swisher brought up the possibility of future studio heads resurrecting his iconic Iron Man character through digital means. Robert Downey Jr., who portrayed Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, made it clear that while he trusts current Marvel decision-makers not to cross that line, he has no such faith in the industry’s future.

Ihe told Swisher when she noted that future executives could disregard those ethical boundaries.

“I intend to sue all future executives.”

When Kara Swisher pointed out that he might be long gone by the time such recreations happen, Robert Downey Jr. didn’t miss a beat: “But my law firm will still be very active.”

Godfather of AI Nobel Prize Winner Dr. Geoffrey Hinton Regrets the Invention Ilya Sutskever OpenAI

Downey’s resistance comes amid a broader industry debate over the ethical use of AI, particularly in replicating actors’ voices, faces, and performances, often without their consent. The actor’s comments underscore growing concerns among A-listers about how emerging technologies are poised to blur the line between performance and simulation, profit and exploitation.

Robert Downey Jr.’s caution also comes at a time when Artificial Intelligence is becoming a central theme in his creative work. He is currently starring on Broadway in McNeal, a play that sharply critiques corporate power in the tech sector, including real-world figures such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The actor expressed frustration with tech moguls who present themselves as responsible gatekeepers while profiting from controversial tools.

From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit

“The idea that somehow it belongs to them because they have these super huge start-ups is a fallacy,” Downey said. “It turns me off and makes me not want to engage with them because they are not being truthful.”

Despite speculation about a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. clarified he won’t be reprising his role as Iron Man in any digital form. However, he is set to rejoin Marvel in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday — this time as a flesh-and-blood villain, reportedly taking on the role of Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr.’s comments may serve as a rallying cry for actors and creators who are wary of having their likenesses reused or manipulated without their permission through AI. As studios race to incorporate AI into their content strategies, the legal and ethical boundaries remain largely undefined.

But if Robert Downey Jr. has his way, one thing is certain: his legacy — and his likeness — won’t be for sale to the highest AI bidder or the most powerful algorithm.


Loading...