WWE superstar Liv Morgan Reacts to Drake’s Instagram Follow

WWE superstar Liv Morgan just got a new fan—and he happens to be a Grammy-winning rap icon. During a recent interview at Netflix’s new Netflix Bites restaurant in Las Vegas, the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion shared her delight (and a little playful shock) about being followed on Instagram by none other than Drake.

Speaking with E! News, Liv—real name Gionna Jene Daddio—played it cool when asked about the follow, flashing a wide grin and admitting, “That’s the reaction,” followed by a laugh. “I’m a big fan,” she added, confirming the moment wasn’t lost on her.

But it’s not just Drake showing love to the WWE star. Her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez was quick to hype her up, saying, “I was excited for her. I’m always happy when I see these big moments. Like, that’s a big deal.”

While Liv Morgan didn’t spill the tea on who else might be sliding into her DMs, Raquel happily revealed that Modern Family’s Rico Rodriguez and his sister, actress Raini Rodriguez, are longtime fans of the duo. “They always text us before a show. They’re always rooting for us,” Raquel shared. “Shoutout to Raini and Rico—amazing brother and sister duo.”

Travis Scott Steps into the Ring (Well, Sort Of)

Another A-lister who’s stepped into the WWE orbit is none other than Travis Scott. The rapper—who shares kids Stormi and Aire with Kylie Jenner—was seen cheering on Liv and Raquel during WrestleMania 41 on April 20.

Following a controversial loss in Liv’s match against Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, Travis gifted her a pair of unreleased Nike Travis Scott sneakers to show his support. “He was so upset that we got screwed over,” Liv said, “that he gifted me the new Travis Scotts coming out in two weeks. That was really nice, that was really supportive. Travis, thank you so much.”

WWE’s Star-Studded Fanbase

Beyond these headliners, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are clearly becoming crossover stars themselves, drawing fans from the entertainment and comedy worlds. Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is another name in their corner, with Raquel revealing, “Fluffy is always on our side. I think I’m his favourite wrestler. We bond over Selena, we bond over tacos. My parents love him. I love him. He loves us, too.”

WWE’s reach continues to grow, especially with Monday Night RAW now streaming weekly on Netflix, bringing more visibility to stars like Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez than ever before. And as the lines between sports entertainment and pop culture keep blurring, don’t be surprised if even more celebrities join the tag team of high-profile fans.

Whether it’s a sneaker-gifting rapper, a comedy legend, or an Instagram follow from Drake himself, one thing is clear: Liv Morgan is living a main character moment—and she’s just getting started.