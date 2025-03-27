Marvel Studios Unveils Star-Studded Cast for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as Production Begins

Marvel Studios has officially kicked off production on the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026. In a spectacular multi-hour global livestream event, the studio thrilled fans by revealing a massive all-star cast, teasing the return of some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) most beloved heroes—and introducing an unexpected twist.

A Legendary Cast Assembles

The casting announcement for Avengers: Doomsday confirmed the return of several fan-favourite actors, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi). Also joining them are Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and the surprise return of X-Men icons Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), and James Marsden (Cyclops).

Adding to the excitement, the cast also features Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Channing Tatum (rumoured to finally play Gambit), Pedro Pascal in an undisclosed role, and, as previously announced, Disney Legend Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Jaw-Dropping Return

Perhaps the biggest revelation of all is that Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in 10 MCU films before his emotional farewell in Avengers: Endgame, will return to the franchise—but not as Tony Stark. Instead, Downey Jr. will portray Victor von Doom, the infamous ruler of Latveria and one of Marvel’s most feared villains.

Robert Downey Jr.’s return as Doctor Doom had been hinted at during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, where directors Anthony and Joe Russo confirmed his involvement in the next phase of Marvel storytelling. “Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a lifelong dream of ours,” the Russos shared in a statement. “We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves.”

The Russo Brothers Return to the MCU

Fans were equally excited to learn that Anthony and Joe Russo—who previously directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame—will helm Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set for release on May 7, 2027. The Russos are widely credited with delivering some of the most successful and emotionally impactful moments in the MCU, and their return signals an epic new chapter in Marvel storytelling.

What’s Next for the MCU?

While Marvel Studios remains tight-lipped on the plot of Avengers: Doomsday, speculation is already running wild after the cast announcement. With the introduction of Doctor Doom, the return of several X-Men characters, and the multiverse playing a central role in Phase 6, this film is shaping up to be one of the biggest crossovers in cinematic history.

As production moves forward, fans can expect more details and surprises from Marvel Studios in the coming months. But one thing is certain: Avengers: Doomsday is set to be a game-changer, ushering in a bold new era for the MCU.