Megan Fox Slams the Patriarchy and Confirms Unplanned Baby With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Final Split

Megan Fox has revealed a surprising detail about her recent pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly (MGK)their baby girl was unplanned but very much welcomed. The actress, known for her bold personality and fearless style, took to Instagram to reflect on her unexpected journey into motherhood once again and take aim at the patriarchal expectations surrounding women, aging, and family planning.

Fox, 38, gave birth to her fourth child in March, her first with ex-fiancé MGK (real name Colson Baker). But according to her, the pregnancy wasn’t part of the plan. In a sultry Instagram story, she shared an older video of herself from last year, writing in the caption, “6 weeks pregnant here — unplanned but a happy surprise.” She added an empowering message to women: “Don’t listen to the patriarchy. You have no expiration date.”

Megan Fox and MGK: No Reunion in Sight

Rumors have swirled for months about whether the couple might reconcile after their daughter’s birth. But Fox seems to have shut that door for good. The pair called it quits following a Thanksgiving vacation after Fox reportedly found “upsetting materials” on MGK’s phone, leading to their breakup.



While sources close to the former couple say they’re now in a “good place” as co-parents, Fox is reportedly not interested in rekindling the romance. Insiders told People that Megan  Fox “plans on co-parenting with Colson, but that’s it,” adding that MGK has been trying to win her back, but Megan Fox “told him she is done for good.

Co-Parenting Harmony

Despite their split, both stars are said to be fully aligned when it comes to raising their daughter. A source shared that the duo are “amicable” and “on the same page.” Their recent outings together, including a dinner in NYC, sparked speculation of a reconciliation, but it seems those hopes were premature.

No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line,” a source told Us Weekly, “but right now they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter.”

Brian Austin Green Speaks Out

Megan Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons, also weighed in on the drama — and didn’t hold back. In a now-viral comment, Green blasted MGK for not being honest with Fox during her pregnancy, stating, “Bro. Just be honest for once in your life.”

Brian Austin Green also sympathised with Megan Fox, telling TMZ, “I hope the best outcome happens for her, the baby, and our kids.”

Empowerment in the Face of Patriarchy

Megan Fox’s recent statements align with her growing advocacy for female empowerment. As she promotes her new show Overcompensating, she’s also making it clear that women should not feel boxed in by age, societal roles, or expectations, especially around motherhood.


