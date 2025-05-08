Connect with us

Shah Rukh Khan Snubbed at Met Gala 2025: Fans Call Out Global Disrespect

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan gets asked “Who are you?” on the Met Gala red carpet while Kiara Advani is completely ignored—Indian fans say enough is enough.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
When Shah Rukh Khan—India’s most beloved cinematic icon—walked the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala in a regal Sabyasachi ensemble, fans expected a historic moment. Instead, the global superstar was asked by foreign media, “Who are you?” and received only three seconds of coverage from Vogue. Actress Kiara Advani, who also made a striking debut at the gala, didn’t appear in any official media footage.

The moment was not just disappointing—it was emblematic of a deeper issue with how international platforms continue to underrepresent non-Western celebrities, even those with global legacies.

“I Am Shah Rukh”: A King, Unrecognised

Shah Rukh Khan, who has ruled Indian cinema for over 30 years and commands a global fanbase of billions, responded to the media’s confusion with his signature calm and humility. “I am Shah Rukh,” he said, as paparazzi looked on with blank stares and awkward silence.

Despite being one of the most recognisable names in global entertainment,  Shah Rukh Khan was treated like a newcomer. His stunning black suit, layered necklaces, and tiger-headed cane—all part of his custom Sabyasachi look—deserved a moment. Instead, they were barely noticed.

 

Kiara Advani: Invisible on the World Stage

Kiara Advani’s debut at the Met Gala should have been a celebratory moment for Indian fashion. Yet she didn’t make it to a single frame in Vogue’s coverage. Indian fans on social media were quick to express their frustration: “Why are we still treated like this in 2025?” one user posted. Another simply called the experience “humiliating.”

Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have since become battlegrounds for disappointed fans demanding accountability and respect for global stars.

 

Double Standards in High Fashion?

The contrast is hard to ignore. Had a Western celebrity like Timothée Chalamet or Harry Styles made an appearance, even the slightest gesture would have been celebrated with slow-motion montages and in-depth commentary. But for Indian icons—no matter how globally recognised—the attention is often lacking or entirely absent.

This incident has sparked broader questions about racial and cultural bias in international media and fashion circles. The Met Gala’s 2025 theme, “The Art of Black Style,” was meant to celebrate diverse cultural expressions. Yet, the very figures like Shah Rukh Khan and Sabyasachi, who represent global diversity, were left sidelined.

The Verdict from India: We Deserve Better

Fans and cultural commentators agree: this wasn’t just an oversight. It was a reflection of systemic exclusion that is still prevalent in global events. Shah Rukh Khan didn’t need validation, but his treatment signals how far the fashion and media industries still have to go in equitably acknowledging and celebrating global talent.

One fan wrote: “They didn’t know who the King was. That’s not on us—that’s on them.”


Shah Rukh Khan Snubbed at Met Gala 2025: Fans Call Out Global Disrespect
By May 8, 2025
Loading...