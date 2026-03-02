Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz

Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz Nicki Minaj 50 Cent ICE BAFTA Trump

Culture

Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Comedian and actor Deon Cole returned as host of the NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 28, delivering one of the night’s most talked-about moments. Held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, the 57th annual ceremony was tightly paced and performance-free, but Cole ensured the energy never dipped, and his prayer for Nicki Minaj & 50 Cent stole the show.

Opening with sharp wit, Deon Cole immediately set a political tone, jokingly welcoming viewers to the “NAACP Trump Image Awards,” a quip that drew roaring laughter. The comment was a nod to Donald Trump and his well-known branding habits, blending satire with cultural commentary.

Addressing Politics and Immigration

Deon Cole’s monologue did not shy away from current events. He referenced debates over federal immigration enforcement and criticized ICE policies, a moment that earned applause and a standing ovation from the audience. Using wordplay involving entertainers with “Ice” in their names, Cole transformed a serious topic into a layered comedic segment.

The comedian also briefly referenced the Epstein files, underscoring the night’s topical edge. Throughout the monologue, Cole balanced humor with pointed social critique — a hallmark of his hosting style.

A “Prayer” for Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent and More

Perhaps the most viral portion of the evening came when Deon Cole shifted into a mock-sermon format, delivering a playful prayer for several high-profile entertainers.

Among those mentioned was Nicki Minaj, whom Deon Cole humorously suggested needed spiritual support. He also joked about 50 Cent and his famously unapologetic online persona, drawing laughter for calling out the rapper’s pettiness in an affectionate way.

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor was another subject of the comedic blessing, as Deon Cole quipped about her dating life.

The segment showcased Cole’s ability to merge pop culture commentary with stand-up sensibilities, keeping the audience both surprised and entertained.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

BAFTA Controversy Acknowledged

Cole also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the BAFTA Awards, where an incident involving an outburst during a live presentation sparked widespread debate. Without dwelling too long on the matter, Cole used humor to acknowledge the sensitivity of the situation while reminding audiences of the importance of reading the room.

The reference highlighted how awards shows increasingly intersect with viral cultural moments and social discourse.

Beyond the jokes, the evening also featured a moving tribute from Samuel L. Jackson honoring civil rights icon Jesse Jackson. Members of the Jackson family were present, adding emotional weight to the ceremony.

Cole ultimately closed his monologue with a unifying message, encouraging the audience to celebrate collective achievements and community strength.

The 2026 NAACP Image Awards proved once again that comedy, culture, and commentary can coexist on one stage — and Deon Cole ensured the night will be remembered for its fearless humor and timely reflections.

  • Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz Nicki Minaj 50 Cent ICE BAFTA Trump
  • Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz Nicki Minaj 50 Cent ICE BAFTA Trump

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Culture

Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz Nicki Minaj 50 Cent ICE BAFTA Trump

Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz
By March 2, 2026
Claude AI Goes Down After App Store Victory — What Happened? Anthropic AI Claude Down Outage ChatGPT

Claude AI Goes Down After App Store Victory — What Happened?
By March 2, 2026
Middle East on Edge Israel Strikes Lebanon as Iran Conflict Spirals Hezbollah Iran Attack

Middle East on Edge: Israel Strikes Lebanon as Iran Conflict Spirals
By March 2, 2026
Adidas Originals Brings Back Samuel L. Jackson for Superstar Chapter Two Baby Keem Olivia Dean JEENIE Kendal Jenner

Adidas Originals Brings Back Samuel L. Jackson for Superstar Chapter Two
By March 2, 2026
Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz Nicki Minaj 50 Cent ICE BAFTA Trump

Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz
By March 2, 2026
Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks Stranded in Colombia After Passport Drama — “Free Me!”

Chet Hanks Stranded in Colombia After Passport Drama — “Free Me!”
By March 2, 2026
India’s Retail Boom Is Moving Beyond Metros — And Highways Are the New Goldmine ClarityX Mastercard MapMyIndia Mappls Report retail

India’s Retail Boom Is Moving Beyond Metros — And Highways Are the New Goldmine
By March 2, 2026
Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care GLP-1 Obesity

Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care
By February 26, 2026
Agentic Commerce Is Here Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money Netcore Report

Agentic Commerce Is Here: Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money
By February 26, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Kai Cenat Tells Drake to “Drop the Album” After Fashion Brand Joke Iceman Twitch

Kai Cenat Tells Drake to “Drop the Album” After Fashion Brand Joke
By March 2, 2026
Claude AI Goes Down After App Store Victory — What Happened? Anthropic AI Claude Down Outage ChatGPT

Claude AI Goes Down After App Store Victory — What Happened?
By March 2, 2026
OpenAI Strikes Pentagon Deal for Classified AI Use With Strict Safeguards Anthropic Pete Hegseth Sam Altman

OpenAI Strikes Pentagon Deal for Classified AI Use — With Strict Safeguards
By March 2, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists Interscope Music

Music Streaming

Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
To Top
Loading...