Deon Cole’s 2026 NAACP Image Awards Monologue Sparks Buzz

Comedian and actor Deon Cole returned as host of the NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 28, delivering one of the night’s most talked-about moments. Held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, the 57th annual ceremony was tightly paced and performance-free, but Cole ensured the energy never dipped, and his prayer for Nicki Minaj & 50 Cent stole the show.

Opening with sharp wit, Deon Cole immediately set a political tone, jokingly welcoming viewers to the “NAACP Trump Image Awards,” a quip that drew roaring laughter. The comment was a nod to Donald Trump and his well-known branding habits, blending satire with cultural commentary.

Addressing Politics and Immigration

Deon Cole’s monologue did not shy away from current events. He referenced debates over federal immigration enforcement and criticized ICE policies, a moment that earned applause and a standing ovation from the audience. Using wordplay involving entertainers with “Ice” in their names, Cole transformed a serious topic into a layered comedic segment.

The comedian also briefly referenced the Epstein files, underscoring the night’s topical edge. Throughout the monologue, Cole balanced humor with pointed social critique — a hallmark of his hosting style.

A “Prayer” for Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent and More

Perhaps the most viral portion of the evening came when Deon Cole shifted into a mock-sermon format, delivering a playful prayer for several high-profile entertainers.

Among those mentioned was Nicki Minaj, whom Deon Cole humorously suggested needed spiritual support. He also joked about 50 Cent and his famously unapologetic online persona, drawing laughter for calling out the rapper’s pettiness in an affectionate way.

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor was another subject of the comedic blessing, as Deon Cole quipped about her dating life.

The segment showcased Cole’s ability to merge pop culture commentary with stand-up sensibilities, keeping the audience both surprised and entertained.

BAFTA Controversy Acknowledged

Cole also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the BAFTA Awards, where an incident involving an outburst during a live presentation sparked widespread debate. Without dwelling too long on the matter, Cole used humor to acknowledge the sensitivity of the situation while reminding audiences of the importance of reading the room.

The reference highlighted how awards shows increasingly intersect with viral cultural moments and social discourse.

Beyond the jokes, the evening also featured a moving tribute from Samuel L. Jackson honoring civil rights icon Jesse Jackson. Members of the Jackson family were present, adding emotional weight to the ceremony.

Cole ultimately closed his monologue with a unifying message, encouraging the audience to celebrate collective achievements and community strength.

The 2026 NAACP Image Awards proved once again that comedy, culture, and commentary can coexist on one stage — and Deon Cole ensured the night will be remembered for its fearless humor and timely reflections.