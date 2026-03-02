Kai Cenat Tells Drake to “Drop the Album” After Fashion Brand Joke

Internet personality Kai Cenat has gone viral after jokingly telling Drake to refocus on music instead of fashion.

The moment began when Drake posted an Instagram Story claiming he was a “Vivet designer,” sharing what he called “concept designs” for Cenat’s newly launched fashion brand. The playful post referenced Vivet, the clothing line Cenat founded after a recent trip to Italy.

Rather than letting the joke slide, Kai Cenat jumped into Drake’s direct messages with a blunt but humorous response: “N***a drop the album.” The comment quickly circulated online, fueling speculation among fans eager for new Drake music.

Vivet: Kai Cenat’s New Fashion Venture

Kai Cenat introduced Vivet earlier this year, positioning it as more than just a merchandise line. The Twitch megastar — who boasts over 20 million followers — has described the brand as part of his broader evolution beyond streaming.

During a reflective video titled “I Quit,” Cenat explained that he wanted to push creative boundaries and step outside his comfort zone. He emphasized self-growth, discipline, and exploring new industries, including fashion entrepreneurship.

“I feel like sometimes, people need to self-reflect,” Cenat shared in his announcement, adding that he believes there is more he can create beyond digital entertainment.

The brand launch follows a growing trend of influencers building lifestyle empires that blend fashion, media, and personal branding.

Drake’s Fashion History and OVO Legacy

While Drake’s “Vivet designer” comment was clearly tongue-in-cheek, fashion is not unfamiliar territory for the global superstar. The rapper co-founded October’s Very Own, commonly known as OVO, which has become a prominent name in streetwear culture.

OVO’s collaborations and seasonal drops have helped solidify Drake’s presence in both music and fashion. His playful nod to Vivet may have been a sign of friendly camaraderie rather than competition.

Still, fans took Cenat’s message seriously, flooding social media with renewed calls for Drake’s next album release.

Fans Demand New Music

Drake’s last major project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, kept him active in the charts, but anticipation for new material continues to build. With hip-hop audiences constantly speculating about surprise drops, any mention of music — even in jest — sparks immediate buzz.

Cenat’s comment reflects broader fan sentiment: while fashion ventures are exciting, many supporters want Drake back in full music mode.

A Playful Exchange With Big Impact

The exchange highlights how quickly social media moments between high-profile creators can dominate online conversations. Both Cenat and Drake understand the power of digital engagement, and their lighthearted interaction demonstrates the blurred lines between music, fashion, and influencer culture.

Whether Drake responds with new tracks or another witty post remains to be seen. For now, Kai Cenat’s message is clear — the fans are ready for the next album.